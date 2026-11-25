Personal AI agents, agent identity and measurable outcomes set to reshape customer engagement

Global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip today shares five predictions set to shape customer engagement in 2027.

"2027 will see AI move from conversation to action, with agents taking on more tasks for customers and businesses," said Silvio Kutic, Co-founder and CEO at Infobip. "But action has to be useful and reliable, with the right context and authority and human support when needed. Businesses will focus less on what AI can do and more on the outcomes it delivers."

AI agents move from answering to doing

AI agents will handle multi-step tasks, such as changing bookings, processing refunds, completing purchases and resolving service requests. Voice AI has already moved from pilots into live service and sales. Clear permissions, business rules and execution controls will be essential, with human handover when needed.

Personal AI agents become a new customer interface

Consumers will increasingly use personal agents to compare products, make purchases, change bookings and seek support. Some journeys may start through a personal AI assistant rather than a brand's website or app. Businesses must make services and transactions accessible to authorized agents acting on customers' behalf.

Customer context needs to follow the journey

Customers will expect their identity, history and intent to carry across agents, voice, RCS, WhatsApp, apps and human support. Real-time data, customer memory and orchestration will help preserve context while rich messaging lets customers take action within the same conversation.

Trust extends to AI agents

Businesses must verify that agents acting for customers are authorized and ensure calls, messages and AI agents claiming to represent brands are genuine. As fraud and impersonation remain concerns and AI-generated interactions and content become more common, brands will need to protect both the authenticity of their communications and the identity behind them. Authentication, consent, disclosure, transparency and human oversight will underpin trust.

AI investment will be judged by outcomes

Businesses will prioritize measurable outcomes: faster resolution, lower costs, increased revenue, retention and reduced risk. They should scale use cases that justify investment and change or stop those that do not. As AI-assisted development makes tailored software easier to build, some organizations may build the applications that differentiate them while relying on specialist providers for communications, identity and orchestration.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261125894201/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Marcelo Nahime

Marcelo.Nahime@infobip.com

Bojana Mandic

Bojana.Mandic1@infobip.com