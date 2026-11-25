Petra Diamonds Limited - Director Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 25

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 November 2026 LSE: PDL

Petra Diamonds Limited

("Petra" or "the Company")

Director Change

Petra announces that Vivek Gadodia has given notice of his resignation as Chief Executive Officer. The Board and Vivek are committed to working together to ensure the effective transition of his responsibilities, within the relevant notice period, during which time Vivek has agreed to focus exclusively on progressing the ongoing Strategic Review Process.

Vivek will also step down as Director of the Company, effective immediately.

The Board remains focussed on concluding the Strategic Review Process, by progressing a consensual refinancing, and/or a sale of the Company's assets with a view to maximising the possible outcomes for the Company's stakeholders.

Lerato Molebatsi, Petra's Interim Chair, said:

"On behalf of the Board and broader Company I would like to thank Vivek for his considerable contribution to Petra since joining the Group, including taking on a number of roles since 2021 including Planning and Corporate Development Executive, Chief Restructuring Officer and more recently, the joint CEO position since February 2025 and the sole CEO and Board Director since June this year. On behalf of the Company and all of its stakeholders, I would like to acknowledge the vital role Vivek has played in delivering the Business Restructuring carried out during 2024 and 2025, the success of last year's refinancing and rights issue and the ongoing cost and business decisions associated with the ongoing challenges faced by the Company and diamond market during the course of this year. We thank him for his dedication, commitment and significant contribution to the Company, particularly during these more recent difficult times, and wish him well for the future."

Vivek Gadodia said:

"It has been a privilege to work with the team at Petra for the last five years. I would like to thank my colleagues and fellow Board members for their ongoing support as we work together to progress the ongoing Strategic Review Process."

The person responsible for releasing this announcement is Tumi Dakada, General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company.

FURTHER INFORMATION

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations, London

Telephone: +44 (0)7495470187

Julia Stone and Kelsey Traynor investorrelations@petradiamonds.com

About Petra Diamonds Limited

Petra Diamonds is a leading independent diamond mining group and a supplier of gem quality rough diamonds to the international market. The Company's portfolio incorporates interests in two underground mines in South Africa (Cullinan Mine and Finsch). The Group's principal operating asset is Cullinan Mine. Finsch entered business rescue on 03 June 2026.

Petra strives to conduct all operations according to the highest ethical standards and only operates in countries which are members of the Kimberley Process. The Company aims to generate tangible value for each of its stakeholders, thereby contributing to the socio-economic development of its host countries and supporting long-term sustainable operations to the benefit of its employees, partners and communities.