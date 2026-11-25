Equiti Group and Botim partner to expand trading account funding access in the UAE

Instant trading deposits and withdrawals are now supported through a single payment pathway, connecting over 8.5 million UAE users to trusted, frictionless funding experiences

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Equiti Group, a global fintech leader, has partnered with Botim, the UAE's leading fintech platform, to expand Equiti Pay's funding capabilities in the UAE. The partnership introduces Botim as a trusted, local payment method, enabling users to utilise Aani, the instant payment platform operated by Al Etihad Payments, within Botim's network.

Through this integration, Equiti will expand its payment capabilities by reducing the friction typically associated with external funding journeys and enabling secure and near real-time deposits and withdrawals with improved transaction processing. By leveraging Botim's payment solutions and its reach of over 8.5 million users in the UAE, the partnership enhances operational efficiency and provides access to locally relevant payment methods within a familiar digital environment.

Commenting on the partnership, Gareth Bateman, Equiti Group Head of Payments, said: "This partnership reflects how we're using Equiti Pay to extend our payment capabilities beyond traditional channels. By integrating Botim, we're embedding seamless funding within a widely adopted digital ecosystem, reducing friction while expanding our reach to new client segments and enabling access to locally relevant payment methods. It's about delivering faster, more reliable experiences at scale."

Botim serves more than 8.5 million users in the UAE and provides access to payments, remittances, cards, credit and investments. Through Botim Business, the company extends its financial technology capabilities to businesses, providing payment integration and financial solutions that support how they transact, serve customers and manage their operations. Botim's payment services are regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE under Stored Value Facility and Retail Payment Services licences.

Chad Wilson, Head of Business Products at Botim, said: "Through Botim Business, we're enabling businesses across the UAE to integrate payment capabilities directly into their customer journeys, making transactions simpler and more accessible. Our partnership with Equiti builds on this by extending our payment infrastructure into trading account funding, where speed and reliability are essential. As more industries move towards integrated financial services, we see significant opportunities to support businesses with the infrastructure they need to serve their customers more efficiently."

This collaboration underscores Equiti and Botim's shared commitment to strengthening digital finance journeys in the UAE. By connecting Equiti's regulated trading and investment services with Botim's widely used ecosystem and business payment capabilities, the partnership supports more convenient access to financial services across the market.

About Equiti Pay

Equiti Pay is a scalable payments platform that supports secure and efficient payment flows for businesses across various markets and use cases. As a payment's technology partner, Equiti Pay enables seamless integration and reliable performance in regulated environments. It is part of Equiti Group, a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management, and physical commodity solutions.

Learn more at www.equiti-pay.com. For more information, please contact: contact@equiti-pay.com

About Equiti

Equiti Group is a global leader in advanced trading technology, payment software, virtual assets, asset management and physical commodity solutions. With a presence across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, the Group is licensed in major financial jurisdictions including the UK, UAE and Cyprus. The Group delivers a best-in-class financial experience to clients across retail, professional, and institutional segments. Learn more at www.equiti.com. For more information, please contact marketing@equiti.com

About Botim

Botim is the MENA region's leading fintech company headquartered in Dubai, delivering inclusive, user-centric financial solutions through an AI-native platform. Built on the foundation of being the UAE's first free VoIP provider, Botim now serves over 170 million users across 155+ countries with a multi-layered ecosystem spanning connectivity, payments, remittance, credit, investment and business financial suite ecosystem.

As part of Astra Tech and the wider G42 ecosystem, Botim combines AI-native technology and regulatory credibility to serve consumers, and businesses at scale. With innovation and accessibility at its core, Botim is building the next generation of everyday finance and connectivity, making it easier, smarter, and more inclusive.

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