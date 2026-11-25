SPUSD combines US dollar-denominated value with Polygon blockchain infrastructure, offering a transparent and efficient approach to digital payments and transfers.

San José, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - SPARK Token (SPUSD), a digital asset designed to maintain a value of 1 US dollar, is introducing a blockchain-based solution for digital payments and transfers. The token is designed to offer a convenient way to send and receive dollar-denominated digital value. It operates on the Polygon network, which supports fast transactions and relatively low network fees.





Image: SPARK logo

The project aims to address the growing demand for practical digital payment options by combining the familiar value reference of the US dollar with blockchain technology. SPUSD can be transferred between compatible wallets and used across supported decentralized platforms and other blockchain-based services.

Transparency is also a key part of the SPARK approach. The official website provides access to token issuance information and smart contract details. Users can independently review transactions and token activity through public records on the Polygon blockchain.

SPARK was developed to make digital payments and transfers simpler and more accessible, giving users a convenient way to move dollar-denominated value through blockchain infrastructure with a focus on transparency and efficiency.

A total of 10,000,000 SPUSD has been issued. The supply was minted to the issuer's multisignature treasury wallet, which requires approval from at least two of three authorized signers.

The SPUSD smart contract has undergone an independent security audit. The final audit report, which identified no critical, high, or medium severity findings, is available on the official website.

SPUSD is available on Uniswap on the Polygon network and is listed on CoinMarketCap. The project plans to support further use of SPUSD across digital payments, transfers, and compatible blockchain services.

SPUSD is not offered to, and may not be acquired by, persons located, resident or registered in the United States, the European Union, or jurisdictions on the FATF lists of high-risk and monitored jurisdictions. SPUSD is not legal tender, is not a bank deposit and is not covered by any deposit insurance scheme; its market value may deviate from 1 US dollar.

About SPARK Token

SPARK Token (SPUSD) is a US dollar-denominated digital asset developed on the Polygon blockchain. It is designed to support payments, transfers, and other compatible blockchain operations.

For more information, visit SPARK's official channels:

Website: https://sparkusd.com/

Twitter: https://x.com/sp_usd

Telegram: https://t.me/spusd/

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