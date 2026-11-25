Spanish photovoltaic carport specialist Urven has partnered with EV charging solutions provider Bexie Energy to develop a solar carport system with integrated electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Dubbed Urven Charger Park, the new system was unveiled at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. It integrates EV chargers directly into the supporting pillars of Urven's L Series solar carports, eliminating the need for separate charging posts. "The main difference with conventional carport structures is that our system is self-supporting and therefore does not require civil works," Iñaki Llana, ...

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