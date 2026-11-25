The Korea Energy Agency (KEA) is accepting applications until Nov. 27 for the third round of its 2026 program to electrify heating at social welfare facilities, with a budget of KRW 280.6 million ($208,825). The program pays up to 80% of installation costs for a package that combines an air-to-water heat pump, which must supply space heating and hot water, with a fixed-mount PV system for self-consumption. Facilities cannot apply for either technology alone. Korean trade press reported a cap of KRW 34.8 million per facility. In the second round, the KEA set the heat pump subsidy at up to KRW 20.27 ...

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