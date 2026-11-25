KuCoin Opens Its Australian Programme with Adam Scott, Highlighting Global Infrastructure and Local Accountability

SYDNEY, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, kicked off a series of in-person events in Australia on 23 November as part of its long-term investment in the market. Centred on Global Infrastructure and Local Accountability, as digital assets become more integrated into financial services, the programme explores how global exchanges can put their infrastructure to work for Australian users while remaining accountable to the market they serve.

Australian golf icon and KuCoin Global Brand Ambassador Adam Scott joined local professionals and members of the digital asset industry for the opening event at one of Sydney's landmark venues. The evening continued a partnership built on a shared belief of "Built To Last" - the belief that trust and lasting excellence are earned through precision, consistency and the discipline to perform over time. Scott's enduring achievements on the golf course and KuCoin's commitment to building a reliable and transparent platform both embody the value of playing the long game and creating something that stands the test of time.

The series continues at CryptoCon Sydney on 28-29 November at ICC Sydney. Building on its collaboration with the convention in 2025, KuCoin is deepening the relationship through a three-year partnership as part of its long-term investment in Australia. The partnership gives KuCoin's Australian team an ongoing forum to hear directly from users and industry partners. This year's main-stage discussions will focus on three priorities for serving the Australian market as the role of global exchanges expands beyond trading.

Global infrastructure for local needs

In "Global Infrastructure, Local Accountability: Where Exchanges Fit in Crypto's Next Phase," KuCoin CMO Skylar W, Managing Director of KuCoin in Australia James Pinch, and Zach Ahmajani, Head of Operations at KuCoin in Australia, will discuss how global infrastructure can support products, services and education tailored to Australian users.

Trust through compliance and governance

KuCoin Australia legal lead James Kwan will join representatives from the ATO, ASIC and DECA for "The Future of Finance in Australia: A Government & Regulatory Roundtable" to discuss priorities for the responsible development of Australia's digital asset market.

Responsible innovation and user protection

Lydia Ward, Growth Manager of KuCoin in Australia, will moderate "What to know before you connect AI to your money?" The discussion will examine how AI can be used in finance and what safeguards users should look for before allowing these tools to act on their behalf.

As the official sponsor of the Networking Lounge and Super Yacht Party, KuCoin will bring the community together through golf and music. At the lounge, visuals featuring Scott will showcase the "Built To Last" partnership narrative, while a putting challenge, mascot Kuku and collectible foil cards will give attendees ways to take part. Australian DJ duo Sunset Bros will headline the three-deck party on Sydney Harbour, where industry guests and community members can meet over music.

KuCoin will close the programme with VIP hospitality during the Australian Open. Local partners and institutional clients will have the opportunity to speak with the Australian team about how its platform and institutional services can better support their needs.

KuCoin is deepening its investment in Australia, building on the Sydney office and local leadership team it established in 2025 with registration with AUSTRAC as a virtual asset service provider. KuCoin's next phase in Australia is to bring its global capabilities to services Australians can rely on, with local expertise guiding how those services are designed and delivered.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust and security, serving over 45 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its reliability and user-first approach, the platform builds trust into every layer of the user experience, combining advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin globally provides access to 1,000+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building a secure, transparent, compliant, and user-centric ecosystem for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, ISO/IEC 27701:2019, ISO 22301:2019 and ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certifications. In recent years, KuCoin has continued to strengthen its global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

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