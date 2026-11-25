Turkey On-Ramp Volume More Than Doubles in 2026 as Market Outperforms, According to Mercuryo Data

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global payments infrastructure platform Mercuryo has seen on-ramp volumes in Türkiye (Turkey) increase more than two-fold in 2026, climbing by 141%, as the country remains one of the more active markets in the digital token space.

Stablecoins now account for 74% of Turkish on-ramp volume*, up from 62% in 2025, while repeat buyers represent 94% of volume, reflecting continued user engagement and demand for digital tokens in the country. This growth has helped Turkey leap from 56th to 30th place among the top markets on the Mercuryo platform.

"Turkey stands out in our 2026 data," said Anton Shamanaev, Chief Product Officer at Mercuryo. "At a time when the wider digital token industry has faced significant headwinds, Turkey's performance has been particularly impressive, with on-ramp volumes on the Mercuryo platform growing by 141% in 2026."

TRM Labs' Q1 2026 Global Crypto Adoption Index identified Turkey as one of the world's largest retail crypto markets, recording an estimated $34.9 billion in retail crypto transaction volume during the quarter. This compares with a global market decline of 11% year-on-year, indicating Turkey's relative resilience amid a broader contraction in crypto activity.

Furthermore, Zodia Markets, a digital token platform majority-owned by Standard Chartered, reported that stablecoins pegged to the Turkish lira (TRY) were the second-most-used stablecoin category among its clients in 2025, after dollar-pegged tokens. The platform processed $3.4 billion in lira-pegged stablecoin transactions in 2025.

Against a backdrop of this growth, Mercuryo and MetaMask, a secure and flexible crypto wallet, leveraged by millions of users to buy, sell, and swap digital assets, have announced a lower fees, on-ramp campaign in Turkey. New MetaMask users purchasing crypto via Mercuryo in Turkey will benefit from a 0% Mercuryo fee on their first eligible on-ramp transactions for purchase of between $20 and $200, or the equivalent in TRY. Eligible purchases can be made by a credit or debit card, with the offer covering all cryptocurrencies available in MetaMask.

"Turkey is a key market for the global digital token ecosystem, with strong cryptocurrency adoption and growing interest in stablecoins," added Shamanaev. "Through our partnership with MetaMask, we're aiming to lower barriers to entry still further in this market."

**The Turkey activation forms part of the Zero Mercuryo Fee Advent Calendar, a wider Mercuryo and MetaMask campaign spanning six markets: Canada, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Switzerland and Turkey. The campaign brings together six markets under a single offer.

Partner fees and applicable network fees will continue to apply. The Zero Mercuryo Fee Advent Calendar will run from November 25 to December 18, 2026.

Cryptocurrency investments are highly volatile and involve significant risk. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial or investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consult a qualified financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

* Mercuryo 2026 platform data is recorded up to November 19, 2026.

** The offer is available only to new MetaMask accounts and covers the first eligible on-ramp transaction per user, between $20 and $200, or the equivalent in Turkish lira (TRY). Mercuryo fees are waived on eligible transactions; Partner and applicable Network fees still apply. The offer is not available in the United States (US), United Kingdom (UK) or the European Economic Area (EEA).

About Mercuryo

Mercuryo is a leading payment infrastructure platform in the digital token space. Standing out in the decentralised ecosystem by enhancing payment use case growth and on-chain integration, Mercuryo's intuitive and robust solutions are powering the next generation of Web3 payment services. Mercuryo's innovative payment products such as Spend bridge the gap between TradFi, Web2 and Web3. Mercuryo is the proud partner of leading pillars in the digital token economy such as MetaMask and Trust Wallet. Driven by an evolving product suite, Mercuryo is expanding further and continuing to innovate with a diversified stack of payment services.

Learn more at: https://mercuryo.io/

Media Contact

Joe Morgan, PR Manager, Mercuryo

j.morgan@mercuryo.io

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