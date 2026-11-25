Sinocare Supports Diabetes Technology Workshop in Türkiye, Expanding Access to Education and CGM Technology

ANKARA, Türkiye, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- An Interactive Diabetes Technology Workshop was held in Ankara on Nov. 21-22, bringing together around 190 participants, including 62 families (about 130 patients and family members) and 58 healthcare professionals (HCPs). Initiated and hosted by Prof. Dr. Fatih Gürbüz of the Division of Pediatric Endocrinology at Bilkent City Hospital and his multidisciplinary team, the workshop was supported by Sinocare through product demonstrations, technical assistance and patient support as part of its public welfare initiatives.

The two-day program offered tailored education for patients and families, alongside professional training for HCPs. Sessions covered continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), insulin pumps, glucose trend interpretation, basic closed-loop delivery concepts, hypoglycemia response, diet, exercise and family support. Through demonstrations and hands-on activities, patients and family members tried Sinocare CGM devices and learned to interpret Ambulatory Glucose Profile (AGP) reports.

For HCPs, lectures and practical sessions focused on glucose sensor applications, insulin pump management and settings, and CGM data and AGP analysis. Group exercises simulated remote follow-up, connecting patients' glucose monitoring at home with physicians' outpatient review, complemented by clinical case discussions.

Sinocare showcased its diabetes management technologies and provided CGM devices free of charge to local hospitalized patients with diabetes. With physicians' guidance, patients received support with skin preparation, sensor insertion, app pairing and the first scan, allowing them to view their 24-hour glucose profiles during their hospital stay.

The event also provided an opportunity to share the Sinocare Diabetes Foundation's work supporting people with type 1 diabetes in China. Through programs including the Xiangya Family Camp and T1D Family Camp, the foundation provides ongoing support to families. The Xiangya Family Camp is now in its 21st edition and has served more than 5,000 families living with type 1 diabetes. Participating HCPs expressed interest in exploring similar support models in Türkiye and further cooperation with Sinocare.

This workshop reflects Sinocare's commitment to combining technology, professional guidance and community support for people living with diabetes.

About Sinocare

Founded in 2002, Sinocare specializes in biosensing technology, chronic disease testing and digital diabetes management. Guided by its "Biosensing + AI + Healthcare" approach, Sinocare brings together technology and healthcare expertise to advance health monitoring and chronic disease management. Its products and services reach more than 25 million users across 187 countries and regions.

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