Spanish solar module manufacturer Escelco presented a new solar panel specifically designed for agrivoltaic applications at the Genera energy trade show in Madrid, Spain. The module, dubbed ESM250-48F-M2-ST, is part of the company's portfolio of customized solar products. "Each agrivoltaic structure has different dimensions, weight-bearing capacities and transparency requirements," Escelco Commercial Director Ramón Alva told pv magazine. "We have therefore opted for relatively compact dimensions and limited weight to make the module compatible with as many structures as possible." The panel features ...

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