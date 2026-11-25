Keller Pressure, a Swiss pressure-measurement manufacturer, has commissioned a solar facade with 3,488 movable PV modules at its new "Diamant" production building in Winterthur, Switzerland. The system on the south-facing facade has a capacity of 115 kW and covers around 1,300 square meters, said inverter manufacturer SolarEdge. The installation uses the "Solskin" facade system developed by Swiss company Zurich Soft Robotics and based on technology developed at ETH Zurich. Unlike conventional solar facades, its modules are not fixed in place but change their tilt according to the position of the ...

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