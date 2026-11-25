Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) ("Salazar" or the "Company") is sharing photographs of construction at the Curipamba-El Domo copper-gold project ("El Domo" or the "Project"), operated by Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp"). Salazar's 25% interest in El Domo is fully carried through to commercial production, with no current additional development or construction financing obligations.

HIGHLIGHTS

El Domo in pictures: New photographs show the mill shell delivered to the Ecuador port, process plant foundations and buildings under construction, and an overview of the site.

Funding: Salazar has no current obligation to fund El Domo's construction. Silvercorp, the operator, reported cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of US$383.7 million at September 30, 2026. Salazar's C$3.5 million private placement, closed on October 8, 2026, is funding the drilling under way at Tarqui.

Investor meetings: Management will meet investors in Toronto and Montreal from December 7 to 11, 2026.

EL DOMO CONSTRUCTION PHOTOS

The photographs below were provided by Silvercorp. Silvercorp has reported that the first batch of major equipment, including ball mill components, has arrived at the port in Ecuador. The Company's most recent update on El Domo's budget, schedule and construction progress is set out in its news release dated November 5, 2026. As reported by Silvercorp on November 3, 2026, construction spending was US$90.9 million to September 30, 2026, against an updated budget of US$298.2 million, and production is targeted for November 2027, subject to, among other things, weather conditions and contractor performance. Silvercorp has stated that there can be no assurance that production will commence when targeted. Silvercorp has identified the tailings storage facility and the non-contact water channel as the main sources of delay in the site preparation package.

The Company views the arrival of this equipment as an important step for the Project. The mill is long lead-time equipment, which must be ordered well ahead of installation. Manufacture and ocean shipment of the first batch are now complete, while delivery to site, installation and commissioning remain. Silvercorp's November 2027 production target remains subject to the factors described above.

Figure 1: Machinery arrival at the Guayaquil port

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Figure 2: Mill importation at the Guayaquil - Ecuador port

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Figure 3: Processing plant construction progress

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Figure 4: Foundations for thickener base

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Figure 5: Plant infrastructure construction progress

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INVESTOR MEETINGS

Management will meet institutional and retail investors in Toronto and Montreal from December 7 to 11, 2026. Investors interested in a meeting may contact Patrick Piette at patrick@salazarresources.com or 416-526-9911.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

Fredy Salazar, President and CEO of Salazar Resources, stated: "More than US$90 million had gone into El Domo by the end of September, and none of it came from Salazar shareholders. The mill has arrived at port in Ecuador and the process plant is going up. Silvercorp is funding the build and our 25% is carried to commercial production, which frees our own capital for discovery. At Tarqui, drilling of the Yumi veins is under way and we expect to report first results in the coming weeks."

SOURCE OF INFORMATION

The information in this news release about El Domo, including the photographs, was provided by Silvercorp or is taken from Silvercorp's public disclosure, including its news release dated November 3, 2026, which is available under Silvercorp's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company has relied on the information provided by the operator and has not independently verified it.

ABOUT SALAZAR RESOURCES LIMITED

Salazar Resources Limited (TSXV: SRL) (OTCQB: SRLZF) (FSE: CCG) is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral deposits in Ecuador. The Company's strategy combines in-house geological expertise with a disciplined, systematic approach to project generation and advancement. Alongside a 25% interest in the Curipamba-El Domo copper-gold project, discovered by the Salazar team, currently under construction and fully carried through to commercial production, Salazar holds a 100%-owned exploration portfolio comprising the Monja, Santiago, Pijilí, El Tigre and Tarqui-Quimi projects across multiple prospective copper-gold belts in Ecuador.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements about the development and construction of the Curipamba-El Domo project, its construction budget and schedule, the targeted timing of production, the absence of current funding obligations for the Company, the Company's planned investor meetings, and the timing of exploration drilling and results at the Company's projects. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations and assumptions, including that the operator of the Curipamba-El Domo project will continue to advance and fund construction as described. Forward-looking information is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including construction and commissioning risks at the Curipamba-El Domo project; weather conditions and contractor performance; further cost increases; delays in reviews, permits and approvals; the Company's reliance on information provided by the operator; exploration, access and permitting risks at the Company's projects; metal prices; and regulatory and political conditions in Ecuador. There can be no assurance that production will commence when targeted. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/325749