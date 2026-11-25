SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Visionaize Inc., a provider of Industrial AI and Digital Twin solutions, today highlighted how its platform can help data center operators connect sustainability goals with daily operational decisions. Combining asset context, predictive analytics and simulation, the platform helps teams identify inefficient operations, prioritize improvements and evaluate their impact on facility performance.

Visionaize unifies live and historical operating data and enterprise information in a digital representation of physical infrastructure. For data centers, this connects servers, racks and GPUs with cooling equipment, UPS systems, batteries and power distribution, helping teams understand how an issue in one system affects the wider facility.

"Sustainable digital infrastructure depends on how effectively we manage the resources behind every computing workload," said Vikas Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO of Visionaize Inc. "Our platform helps operators connect sustainability goals to practical decisions about equipment performance and resource use. We want teams to see where improvements are possible, understand the trade-offs and measure progress while maintaining reliable operations."

Sustainability across the data center

The platform supports five connected priorities:

Energy and cooling efficiency. Identify avoidable electrical and cooling losses, investigate chiller performance and airflow, and evaluate opportunities to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) within thermal and reliability limits.

Identify avoidable electrical and cooling losses, investigate chiller performance and airflow, and evaluate opportunities to improve Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) within thermal and reliability limits. Responsible water use. Track cooling-water consumption and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), helping operators assess how operating changes affect both water demand and electricity use.

Track cooling-water consumption and Water Usage Effectiveness (WUE), helping operators assess how operating changes affect both water demand and electricity use. Carbon visibility. Connect electricity consumption with associated Scope 2 emissions, helping teams assess the carbon implications of operational changes alongside energy performance.

Connect electricity consumption with associated Scope 2 emissions, helping teams assess the carbon implications of operational changes alongside energy performance. Longer equipment life. Detect emerging anomalies and performance degradation, investigate root causes and prioritize maintenance to help reduce resource waste and extend the useful life of critical assets.

Detect emerging anomalies and performance degradation, investigate root causes and prioritize maintenance to help reduce resource waste and extend the useful life of critical assets. More efficient capacity planning. Simulate infrastructure changes, identify power and cooling constraints, and compare upgrade options before making changes to live systems or committing to expansion.

Operators can begin with a focused use case and agreed measures of success, then expand as results are demonstrated. Progress can be measured against site-specific baselines that account for workload, operating conditions and available data.

About Visionaize

Visionaize provides Industrial AI and Digital Twin solutions that help organizations improve operational efficiency, asset reliability, safety and sustainability. Its platform connects physical assets with operational and enterprise data, enabling teams to visualize conditions, anticipate issues and make informed decisions. Headquartered in San Jose, California, Visionaize serves organizations across industrial sectors.

To learn more or speak with a specialist, visit Visionaize's Digital Twin for Data Centers page.

Media Contact

Subhash Sachdeva

Visionaize Inc

ssachdeva@visionaize.com

+1 650 804 4904

SOURCE: VISIONAIZE INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/visionaize-advances-data-center-sustainability-with-ai-and-digita-1256461