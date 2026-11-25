Native-led non-profit Indigenized Energy and international advocacy organisation Global Citizen have kicked off a campaign to bring solar and battery storage to 50,000 homes in Indigenous communities across the U.S. and Canada. The two organisations are partnering in an aim to raise $2.5 billion through philanthropy and impact investment to reach their target. The money raised will go towards developing community-owned solar-plus-storage projects for Indigenous communities that often sit at the end of utility lines, face high costs and power outages that can last for days. It will also go towards ...

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