Cairdac, a medical technology company pioneering autonomous leadless cardiac pacing, today announced the first implants of its Autonomous Leadless Pacing System (ALPS) as part of its ASCEND First-in-Human clinical study.

The ASCEND study is designed to evaluate the safety and performance of ALPS, an innovative leadless pacemaker powered by energy harvested from the heart's natural motion. The system also incorporates remote monitoring capabilities, with the ambition of overcoming some of the limitations of conventional leadless pacing technologies.

The initial implants were performed at the Motol Homolka University Hospital, Homolka Campus in Prague, Czech Republic.

"The ability to harvest energy from the heart's natural motion represents a promising approach to addressing one of the key limitations of current leadless pacemakers. We are excited to be evaluating this technology and its potential to improve long-term patient care," said Prof. Petr Neužil of Na Homolce Hospital, Prague, and Prof. Vivek Y. Reddy of the Mount Sinai Fuster Heart Hospital, New York, the physicians who performed the first implants.

"Bringing our technology from years of research and development into clinical reality is a defining moment for Cairdac," said Edouard Fonck, Chief Executive Officer of Cairdac. "It represents an important step toward our ambition to redefine leadless cardiac pacing through autonomous technology."

About Cairdac

Cairdac, based in France, is a medical technology company developing the next generation of autonomous leadless cardiac pacing systems. The global pacemaker market is estimated at approximately $5.5 billion. Cairdac's ALPS platform is designed to support future advances in cardiac pacing, including dual-chamber and conduction system pacing, while reducing reliance on conventional battery-limited architectures.

For more information, visit www.cairdac.com.

ALPS is an investigational medical device and is not approved for commercial use.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Laurence Ehlinger

laurence.ehlinger@cairdac.com

+33 1 47 46 85 15

www.cairdac.com