Temu and German Manufacturer AMF Creation Win Best Retail Cases Awards for European E-Commerce Growth

BERLIN, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Temu and German fabrics manufacturer AMF Creation have won top honors at the Best Retail Cases Awards, recognizing standout retail and e-commerce innovation across the DACH region. The awards honor how the partnership revitalized AMF Creation's online sales, streamlining catalog management and scaling its consumer brands across Europe.

The joint case study topped the overall public vote across all categories and earned second place in the Retail E-Commerce category from an independent 20-member expert jury, which judges retail solutions on functionality, innovation, and measurable value to consumers and businesses.

The win reflects a broader trend of European manufacturers using Temu's Local Seller Program, launched in 2024, to sell directly to consumers and diversify revenue streams. AMF Creation joined the program in September 2024 as one of its early participants. Within 90 days, it was receiving more orders on Temu than on most of the other marketplaces it used. The platform has since become one of AMF Creation's leading revenue channels, driving consistent order volume for its German production operations.

"Joining Temu's Local Seller Program allowed us to quickly reach new customers and turn the platform into a major revenue stream," said Markus Fochler, Founder of AMF Creation. "We see strong potential for further expansion and look forward to growing our footprint across more European markets through the platform."

AMF Creation's experience mirrors wider findings in Temu's 2026 Small Business Insights Report, which surveyed local sellers on the platform across Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Poland, and the UK. According to the report, 75% of surveyed sellers described Temu as either a key additional sales channel or their main sales channel. Half (50%) reported increasing production or operating capacity, hiring additional staff, or both since joining the platform, while 34% expanded into new international markets.

By lowering operational complexity, cutting customer-acquisition costs, and simplifying international fulfillment, Temu enables local manufacturers like AMF to connect with new customers and grow their online presence across Europe.

"This award shows what local manufacturers can achieve when they have direct, low-barrier access to digital demand," said a Temu spokesperson. "In Germany and across Europe, we are committed to helping sellers grow their capacity, support local jobs, and reach buyers well beyond their home markets."

Temu's Local Seller Program provides sellers with an accessible way to manage direct-to-consumer e-commerce at scale. Available in over 35 markets, the program offers dedicated onboarding support and lets businesses easily connect their operations with more than 200 ERP software integrations and a network of over 150 fulfillment partners across Europe.

About Temu

Temu is a global e-commerce platform connecting consumers with millions of manufacturers, brands and business partners. Operating in more than 90 markets worldwide, Temu is committed to providing affordable, high-quality products that enable customers to live better lives.

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