The Alamogordo project represents an investment of more than $120 million according to Greenvolt Power. Financing for the co-located project consists of a $190 million package structured with MUFG Bank, Ltd. And ING Capital LLC. The agreement comprises a construction-to-term loan facility, a bridge loan facility, and a letter of credit facility. Greenvol Power's PPA with Tristate Generation and Transmission should also help the cooperative's rural utility members achieve compliance with long-term state targets for renewable generation. New Mexico's Energy transition Act (ETA) required rural ...

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