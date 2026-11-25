Wire & Cable Insulation Materials Market worth $12.98 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Wire & Cable Insulation Materials Market is projected to reach USD 12.98 billion by 2031 from USD 9.48 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 120 Figures spread through 250 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Wire & Cable Insulation Materials Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Wire & Cable Insulation Materials Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 9.48 billion

USD 9.48 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 12.98 billion

USD 12.98 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 6.5%

Wire & Cable Insulation Materials Market Trends & Insights:

The Wire & Cable insulation materials market is growing as demand for high-performance insulation solutions increases across various end-use industries. These materials offer essential properties, including electrical insulation, thermal stability, flame resistance, flexibility, and mechanical durability. Rising investments in power infrastructure, construction, renewable energy, automotive, and telecommunications are driving this market expansion.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.

By product type, the polyethylene (PE) product type dominated the market with a share of 36.5% in terms of value in 2025.

By application, the power cables segment dominated the market with a share of 36.7% in terms of value in 2025.

The high-voltage segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The underground segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

By end-use industry, the building & construction segment held the largest market share, in terms of value, in 2025.

Borealis GmbH (Austria), Evonik Industries (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Electric Cable Compounds, Inc. (US), Melos GmbH (Germany), Orbia (US), Dow (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Benvic Group (France), Teknor Apex (US), Arkema (France), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Syensqo (Belgium), among others, are the key players in the wire & cable insulation materials market.

Lion Elastomers (US), Gujarat Fluorochemicals (India), Shandong Dongyue Polymer Material (China), HaloPolymer (Russia), and Elkem (Norway), among others are the startups/SMEs in the wire & cable insulation materials market.

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Several major manufacturers significantly influence the wire & cable insulation materials market. Borealis GmbH (Austria), Evonik Industries (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Electric Cable Compounds, Inc. (US), Melos GmbH (Germany), Orbia (US), Dow (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Benvic Group (France), Teknor Apex (US), Arkema (France), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Syensqo (Belgium), among others, are key manufacturers and suppliers of wire & cable insulation materials. Manufacturers in the wire and cable insulation material market use different material technologies to design their products, such as polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene (PE), cross-linked polyethylene (XLPE), polypropylene (PP), rubber compounds, and halogen-free flame retardant (HFFR/LSZH) materials. These products are used in end-user industries such as power transmission and distribution, telecommunications, construction, automotive, renewable energy, and industrial markets. Some important application segments include power cables, control and instrumentation cables, communication cables, flexible cables, and high voltage cables.

"By product type, the polyethylene (PE) segment is expected to hold the largest market share and maintain its dominance during the forecast period."



The polyethylene (PE) segment is projected to dominate the market because of its high usage in Wire & Cable insulation, owing to its good electrical insulation characteristics, waterproof nature, flexibility, chemical resistance, and low cost. PE is extensively used in the production of power cables, communication cables, and other types of electrical cables in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructural applications. Many manufacturers prefer it as an insulating material due to its low dielectric constant and good mechanical properties. Moreover, rising investments in power transmission and distribution systems, telecommunication networks, and renewable energy projects are expected to drive the demand for PE-based insulation materials.

"By application, power cables are expected to hold the largest market share and maintain their dominance during the forecast period."

The power cables category holds the largest market share due to the wide use of power cables in generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity. Power cables play an important role in electricity supply across residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure applications, which drives high demand for insulating materials. Insulating materials such as PVC, PE, and XLPE are commonly used in power cables because of their properties. In addition, high demand for electricity, grid expansion, the development of renewable energy sources, and investments in power infrastructure will continue to drive the market share of the category under discussion.

"By voltage, the low-voltage category is anticipated to command the largest market share and continue its domination during the forecast period."

Low-voltage cables account for the largest market share due to their extensive use in electrical installations such as residences, commercial buildings, and industrial premises. The extensive use of low-voltage cables in wiring, lighting, electrical equipment, control systems, and low-voltage power distribution ensures steady demand for insulating materials. Moreover, urbanization, construction activities, and growth in commercial and industrial entities are likely to ensure the dominance of the low voltage cables market segment in the coming years.

"By installation, the underground segment is expected to account for the largest market share and retain its leading position during the forecast period."

The underground segment is more dominant in the market because of the increased adoption of underground cabling for utilities across cities and industries. Underground cables are increasingly popular in dense urban regions because they shield against harsh climatic conditions, protect against physical damage and increase the reliability of electricity distribution systems. Underground cables need insulation that can withstand harsh environmental conditions, including high dielectric strength, moisture resistance, heat resistance, and mechanical toughness.

"By end-use industry, the building and construction segment is expected to account for the largest market share and continue its dominance during the forecast period."

The building & construction sector remains the largest end-user of wire & cable insulation materials industry, owing to the widespread use of electrical wiring and power distribution systems in buildings. The need for insulated wires and cables is critical for lighting, power generation, heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC) systems, security systems, and other electrical applications in the building sector. Demand for insulated wires and cables remains steady, driven by rising residential construction, commercial real estate development, infrastructure upgrades, and urbanization. Furthermore, a growing focus on electrical safety and energy efficiency is expected to drive adoption of new-generation insulation material solutions.

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"By region, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the wire & cable insulation materials market through 2031."

Asia Pacific is estimated to record the highest growth rate in the wire & cable insulation materials market, owing to its rapid industrialization and urbanization. In addition, rising electricity demand and investments in power generation, transmission, and distribution systems have created strong demand for insulated wires and cables in the region. Countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, and developing nations in Southeast Asia are making significant investments in renewable energy, telecommunications, construction, and industrial manufacturing. Furthermore, the production of electric vehicles, data centers, and smart grids requires high-quality insulation materials to deliver superior electrical, thermal, and mechanical performance. These factors have made Asia Pacific one of the leading markets in the industry, and it is expected to retain its leading position through 2031.

Key Players

Leading players in the wire & cable insulation materials companies include Borealis GmbH (Austria), Evonik Industries (Germany), Avient Corporation (US), Hanwha Group (South Korea), Electric Cable Compounds, Inc. (US), Melos GmbH (Germany), Orbia (US), Dow (US), LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (US), AGC Inc. (Japan), Benvic Group (France), Teknor Apex (US), Arkema (France), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), and Syensqo (Belgium), among others.

Investment Funding

In October 2025, Borealis announced two major investments in its XLPE production facilities in Stenungsund, Sweden, to expand the manufacturing capacity of cross-linked polyethylene used in medium-, high-, and extra-high-voltage power cable insulation. The projects form part of the EUR 200 million investment program by Borealis and Borouge to expand and upgrade XLPE and semiconductive compound production capacity, supporting growing demand for advanced cable insulation materials and electricity grid infrastructure.

Revenue Shift

The wire & cable insulation materials market is witnessing increasing demand for high-performance, application-specific insulation materials driven by expanding construction, manufacturing, power infrastructure, and renewable energy sectors. The market is expected to grow from USD 9.48 billion in 2026 to USD 12.98 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period, supported by rising consumption of PVC, PE, XLPE, PP, and specialized insulation compounds. The growing preference for advanced materials offering improved electrical insulation, thermal stability, flame resistance, and mechanical durability is also driving the shift toward value-added insulation solutions.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the wire & cable insulation materials market and the broader polyolefins industry aim to strengthen global manufacturing capabilities, expand product portfolios, and improve access to key end-use markets. In March 2026, Borealis merged with Borouge, while Borouge International acquired NOVA Chemicals, bringing major polyolefin businesses under the joint ownership of OMV and XRG. Although the transaction was not specific to cable insulation materials, it represents a significant consolidation in the global polyolefins industry, with potential implications for the supply and development of polyethylene-based cable insulation materials.

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