CloudMargin wins Risk.net Markets Technology Award 2027 for Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year

Fifth win in the category since 2019 and second year running

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CloudMargin, the world's first and only cloud-native collateral and margin management solution, has won Collateral Management and Optimisation Product of the Year at Risk.net's Markets Technology Awards 2027. Presented at a dinner ceremony in London last night, the award is CloudMargin's fifth win in the category since 2019 and its second consecutive year earning the honour.

A judging panel of technology users and Risk.net editors choose the winners, on the strength of entries alone.

The win follows another year of progress across several fronts, according to CloudMargin CEO Stuart Connolly. CloudMargin now supports tokenised securities, tokenised money market funds (MMFs) and stablecoins, alongside traditional securities and cash. The platform's futures commission merchant (FCM) support and exchange-traded derivatives (ETD) capabilities have expanded further, and the team has laid the groundwork for agentic AI within the platform.

Connolly said: "Markets are moving faster than ever, and firms need real-time visibility and control to keep pace. Over the past year, we've made CloudMargin digital-asset ready, giving clients a broader, more mobile collateral pool. Next on our product roadmap is using agentic AI to drive higher levels of automation and facilitating clients' broader agentic journey. We're delighted to win this award for the second year running, demonstrating what a modern, cloud-native platform makes possible."

Clients relied on CloudMargin through the heightened volatility of the first half of 2026. Since the start of the year, the platform has processed more than 1.64 million margin calls and more than 1.6 million collateral bookings, scaling seamlessly via its AWS cloud-native architecture. With over 260 leading buy-side and sell-side clients, CloudMargin continues to grow strongly year on year.

About CloudMargin

Headquartered in London, CloudMargin is the blueprint for modern collateral management technology as the world's first and only cloud-native collateral and margin management solution. Its award-winning platform transforms collateral management workflows across the banking, buy-side and outsourcing industries, combining automation, straight-through processing (STP), real-time analytics and ecosystem connectivity. Trusted by over 260 organisations globally, CloudMargin unifies collateral and liquidity management into one intelligent, purpose-built collateral management platform to automate workflows end-to-end, eliminate silos, optimise inventory in real-time and reduce overhead. Visit cloudmargin.com.

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