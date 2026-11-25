As part of a consortium led by Wultra, Austrian digital-ID specialist youniqx Identity?AG will supply essential parts of the upcoming Czech Republic European Digital Identity Wallet (EUDI?Wallet). The Wultra-led consortium has won the official international tender for the central elements of the digital EUDI?Wallet.

Prague, Vienna - The consortium, which includes youniqx Identity and other renowned digital-ID specialists, is headed by Wultra and has been announced as the winner of the official tender to deliver and operate the Czech implementation of the European Digital Identity Wallet. youniqx Identity?AG will provide key wallet components such as the wallet's SDK.

Digital cross-border ID for millions of Czech citizens

The Czech EUDI Wallet aims to give each citizen a single, interoperable digital identity that can be presented to public administrations, banks, healthcare providers and countless private-sector services across the EU. The rollout plan encompasses ambitious goals with more than 200 assisted-onboarding points operated with Czech Post and in-home support for users with limited mobility.

Sucessful tender marks another milestone for youniqx Identity

"Over the past decade we have built a deep-rooted expertise in issuing and verifying digital credentials at national scale," says Sebastian?Zehetbauer, Co-CEO and CPO of youniqx Identity?AG. "Our experience means we can deliver key components at every step of the EUDI Wallet ecosystem for our customers in an efficient, secure and proven way", marks Zehetbauer.

Equally, the security of the wallet's use cases is at the heart of the project's success. Stefan?Vogl, Co-CEO and CTO of youniqx, adds: "The value of an EUDI-Wallet lies in the trust it creates in everyday use cases that requires personal ID data. Whether that's opening a bank account, signing a contract or accessing health records. By embedding our existing experience in secure digital ID, we can provide this trust for those critical interactions even in cross-border use cases all over the EU."

About youniqx Identity?AG

youniqx Identity is one of Europe's leading providers of secure ID documents and digital-ID infrastructure. The company delivered the digital-document app "eAusweise" for the Republic of Austria, which includes a digital driver's licence, digital vehicle registration and more. youniqx also developed the digital identity "eID.li" for the Principality of Liechtenstein. In recent news, youniqx Identity won the international tender to supply the digital infrastructure for the forthcoming EUDI?Wallet of the Federal Republic of Germany. Its participation in delivering the Czech EUDI?Wallet is the latest success for the Austrian-based company. youniqx operates within the Austrian State Printing Company Group (OSD Group), a high-security firm with 222?years of history dating back to 1804. OSD combines its extensive experience in physical high-security printing with the pioneering know-how of youniqx Identity in digital ID to offer fully integrated identity solutions for customers worldwide.

Contact:

Thomas Pascher

Head of Marketing & Communications

Österreichische Staatsdruckerei GmbH | Austrian State Printing Company (OSD)

P: +43 664 88690977 | pascher@staatsdruckerei.at