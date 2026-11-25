TfR1 CapX to be used for multiQure's investigational RNAi program for Huntington's disease

WARSAW, PL AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / multiQure S.A. (WSE:MQR), a Warsaw Stock Exchange-listed biotechnology company developing an RNAi gene therapy for Huntington's disease, has announced an agreement to access TfR1 CapX, a blood-brain barrier-crossing capsid developed by Apertura Gene Therapy, a biotechnology company developing next-generation AAV capsids for delivering genetic medicines. Under the agreement, multiQure will use TfR1 CapX for the company's investigative RNAi program for Huntington's disease.

"The lead Huntington's disease program remains our top priority in advancing to towards first-in-human dosing, and we are excited to work with Apertura on the next generation of our investigative RNAi therapy for Huntington's disease," said Slawomir Wójcik, Member of the Management Board of multiQure S.A. "Because an intravenous route of delivery is minimally invasive and can potentially achieve broad distribution across the central nervous system, we are also looking forward to exploring how TfR1 CapX could be used with other programs in our pipeline."

The initial objective of multiQure's research with TfR1 CapX will be to determine in animal studies whether intravenous administration of multiQure's RNAi program for Huntington's disease achieves sufficient exposure in key brain structures.

"As an intravenously delivered capsid designed to cross the blood-brain barrier, TfR1 CapX holds the potential to help unlock new approaches to treat Huntington's and other diseases of the central nervous system while making treatment less burdensome for patients," said Diego Garzón, Ph.D., Chief Business Officer at Apertura Gene Therapy.

multiQure's mQ platform is being leveraged in CAG repeat expansion disorders, also known as polyglutamine (polyQ) diseases, such as Huntington's disease. The therapeutic mechanism is the same across these conditions: allele-selective, RNAi-mediated silencing of the mutant allele.

About multiQure S.A.

multiQure S.A. is a biotechnology company listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, developing an RNAi gene therapy for Huntington's disease and other polyglutamine diseases. The technology is designed to selectively silence expression of the mutant gene while preserving the healthy copy. The Company's strategy is to obtain data from patients treated with the therapy as quickly as possible and then advance the program based on clinical and regulatory outcomes. multiQure's portfolio also includes immuno-oncology projects.

In June 2026, multiQure raised PLN 50 million to fund key development milestones of its RNAi program, including preparation and administration of the therapy to the first patients and generation of initial efficacy and safety data.

About Apertura Gene Therapy

Apertura Gene Therapy develops genetic medicines and next-generation AAV capsids that engage human-relevant receptors, aiming to enable more effective and selective gene delivery. The company's lead capsid, TfR1 CapX, leverages human transferrin receptor 1 to enable intravenous delivery to the brain and spinal cord. This established transport mechanism has a strong clinical track record in pediatric and geriatric populations, expanding its potential to treat serious neurological and genetic diseases. Apertura has licensed its next-generation capsids to multiple partners, with several programs expected to enter clinical trials over the next 12 months. Founded in 2021 on technology from the Broad Institute and supported by Deerfield Management, Apertura Gene Therapy is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at aperturagtx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

For multiQure:

Krzysztof Mazur

k.mazur@innervalue.pl

+48 530 637 972

For Apertura Gene Therapy:

info@aperturagtx.com

SOURCE: multiQure SA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/multiqure-announces-agreement-to-access-apertura-gene-therapys-tfr1-capxtm-a-next-gen-1257150