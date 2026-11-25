Smurfit Westrock plc (the "Company") today filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to its Senior Notes Offering.

The Form 8-K is available to view on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov and the Company's website at https://investors.smurfitwestrock.com/financials/sec-filings/default.aspx.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261125416038/en/

Contacts:

Niall Keane

Company Secretary

+353 (0)1 202 7000