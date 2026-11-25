TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) ("Abaxx" or the "Company"), a financial software and market infrastructure company and majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore Pte Ltd. ("Abaxx Singapore"), the owner of Abaxx Commodity Exchange and Clearinghouse (individually, "Abaxx Exchange" and "Abaxx Clearing"), today announced that it has begun evaluating a potential spin-out of the Company's technology division and royalty business, currently operated through Abaxx Technologies Corp. ("Abaxx Tech").

The evaluation reflects the maturation of Abaxx's technology suite and its readiness for the next stage of commercialization. Built on ID++, the Company's proprietary identity protocol, the suite includes AbaxxOne, its enterprise identity gateway, and MarketOS, its transaction productivity suite that supports Digital Title to accelerate the velocity of collateral in cleared markets. Structuring the spin-out as a standalone entity with its own balance sheet, consistent with the model in place at Abaxx Singapore, could broaden its access to capital and give it greater flexibility to directly fund its next stage of growth.

The structure under review builds on Abaxx's approach to addressing inefficiencies in today's commodity markets through an integrated market ecosystem. Within this ecosystem, Abaxx has developed businesses and positioned them to raise capital independently upon reaching maturity, including Abaxx Singapore's direct capital raise for its exchange and clearinghouse and the spin-out of Base Carbon Inc. ("Base Carbon") as an independent public company. The Company anticipated a comparable opportunity for its technology division when it structured its IP licensing agreements to allow a dedicated entity to hold the resulting royalty interests.

A spin-out could allow each business to attract capital from its natural investor base, including investors who may prefer a pure-play opportunity. Investors in the spin-out could assess the commercial prospects of its technology alongside its existing royalty interests, including a 3% royalty on Abaxx Singapore's gross revenue and a 2.5% royalty on Base Carbon's gross revenue¹. These royalty interests already generate income for Abaxx Tech. Each could then raise capital on terms suited to its financing needs without diluting shareholders' interest in the other at a time when the market may not fully reflect its value.

As currently contemplated, the spin-out could meet its initial financing needs through existing royalty interests from both its operating license with Abaxx Singapore and the intellectual property underlying its technology suite, as well as receiving marketable securities from the Company's portfolio. Existing cash balances would remain with the Company and Abaxx Singapore to support the growth of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing.

"Institutions are under pressure to keep pace with innovation while remaining accountable for the risks they take," said Josh Crumb, Founder and CEO of Abaxx. "From the outset, Abaxx anticipated this convergence, designing smarter markets to drive change in how the world trades and builds trust. We're exploring whether dedicated capital structures could give investors direct ways to participate in distinct growth opportunities across our integrated ecosystem and compound the advantages of building these businesses together."

The evaluation does not affect regulated operations at Abaxx Exchange or Abaxx Clearing, and the Company expects that any spin-out would be structured to maintain continuity of technology services.

Abaxx cautions that no decision has been made to proceed with the potential spin-out, and the Company has not determined the form, structure, scope, or timing of any transaction, including which assets, intellectual property, subsidiaries, or employees would form part of any spin-out, or the manner in which any interest in a spun-out company would be distributed to Abaxx shareholders. There can be no assurance that the evaluation will result in a spin-out or any other transaction, or as to the terms or timing of any transaction.

Any spin-out would be subject to, among other things, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, including from the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Toronto Stock Exchange, any required shareholder and court approvals, satisfactory tax advice or rulings and any required third-party consents.

The Company does not intend to disclose further developments regarding the evaluation unless and until the Board approves a specific transaction or concludes the evaluation, or as otherwise required by applicable securities laws.

About Abaxx Technologies

Abaxx Technologies Inc. (TSX:ABXX)(OTCQX:ABXXF) is building Smarter Markets: markets empowered by better tools, better benchmarks, and better technology to drive market-based solutions to the biggest challenges we face as a society, including the energy transformation and the transition to an AI-augmented economy.

In addition to developing and deploying financial technologies that make communication, trade, and transactions easier and more secure, Abaxx is the majority shareholder of Abaxx Singapore, the owner of Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing; parent company of wholly owned subsidiaries Abaxx Spot and Adaptive Infrastructure; and founder and creator of Abaxx Labs and the SmarterMarkets podcast.

For more information, visit investors.abaxx.tech, abaxx.exchange, abaxxspot.com and smartermarkets.media

Media Inquiries

Tara Hayes

Email: tara@abaxx.tech

Investor Inquiries

Tel: +1 246 271 0082

E-mail: ir@abaxx.tech

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "plan", "should", "would", "could", "target", "propose", "goal", "objective", "ongoing", "potential", "likely" or the negative thereof or similar expressions.

In particular, this press release contains forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Board's evaluation of the potential spin-out; the potential form, structure, scope and timing of any spin-out, including the assets, intellectual property, royalties, subsidiaries and employees that may be included and the manner in which any interest in a spun-out company may be distributed to shareholders; the anticipated benefits of any spin-out, including the potential applications of Abaxx Tech's technology beyond commodity markets and the ability of a separate company to obtain dedicated management and funding; a spin-out resulting in Abaxx Tech having greater access to capital and providing it with greater flexibility to directly fund its next stage of growth; the continued provision of technology services and support to Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing; the approvals that may be required for any spin-out; the Company's intentions regarding future disclosure; and Abaxx's business objectives and future plans. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, among others: the risk that the evaluation does not result in a spin-out or any other transaction; the risk that any spin-out is completed on terms, in a form or on a timeline different from that currently contemplated; the risk that the anticipated benefits of any spin-out are not realized, or that a spun-out company is unable to attract adequate management or funding; the costs of the evaluation and of any spin-out and the diversion of management's attention; the risk that the separation of shared technology, intellectual property, systems and personnel disrupts the operations of Abaxx, Abaxx Tech, Abaxx Exchange or Abaxx Clearing; the risk that any transitional services or licensing arrangements do not operate as intended; the risk that required regulatory, stock exchange, shareholder, court, tax or third- party approvals are not obtained, or are obtained on conditions that are not acceptable; the tax treatment of any spin-out for Abaxx and its shareholders; the effect of the announcement or any spin-out on the market price of Abaxx's common shares, market participants and other stakeholders; risks relating to the global economic climate; the risk that trading volume, average daily volume, and open interest on Abaxx Exchange may not continue to grow, or may decline, if the liquidity-related credits provided under Abaxx's market maker and liquidity provider programs are reduced, discontinued, or otherwise changed, or if market participants who currently trade on Abaxx Exchange in connection with such programs do not continue to trade, or do not increase their trading activity, independently of such programs; changes in market conditions, trading activity and participant responses; failure or delays related to the onboarding of clearing members; dilution; Abaxx's limited operating history; future capital needs and uncertainty of additional financing; the competitive nature of the industry; currency exchange risks; the need for Abaxx to manage its planned growth and expansion; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of intellectual property and proprietary rights; the effect of government regulation and compliance on Abaxx and the industry; acquiring and maintaining regulatory approvals for Abaxx's products and operations; the ability to list Abaxx's securities on stock exchanges in a timely fashion or at all; the failure of energy, commodity markets and collateral use cases to develop according to the expectations of Abaxx; risks related to operations in foreign jurisdictions; network security risks; the ability of Abaxx to maintain properly working systems; reliance on key personnel; contractual risk; third-party risk; clearinghouse risk; malicious actor risks; third-party software license risk; system failure risk; risk of technological change; global economic and financial market deterioration impeding access to capital or increasing the cost of capital; volatile securities markets impacting security pricing unrelated to operating performance; changes in global weather patterns; changes in the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restrictions on labor and international travel and supply chains, and the risk factors identified in the Company's most recent management's discussion and analysis filed on SEDAR+.

In addition, particular assumptions which could impact the potential spin-out and future results of the business of Abaxx include, but are not limited to, Abaxx's assumptions that: the evaluation will be completed in a timely manner; any spin-out can be structured to preserve the continuity of the technology services and support required by Abaxx Exchange and Abaxx Clearing; any spin-out can be completed on a tax-efficient basis; all required approvals for any spin-out will be obtained on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; the costs of the evaluation and of any spin-out will be consistent with management's expectations; commodities and energy markets develop as expected by management and are not materially disrupted; Abaxx will be able to successfully implement its recently announced governance and disclosure initiatives; market conditions will be supportive and participant demand for Abaxx's futures contracts will be sustained; trading volume and liquidity on Abaxx Exchange will continue to develop over time, independently of its market maker and liquidity provider programs; additional clearing members will complete onboarding and begin clearing activities according to Abaxx's expectations; Abaxx will be able to execute its business plan and growth strategy; Abaxx will retain or successfully replace its key personnel; Abaxx will protect its intellectual property rights; collateral use cases for Abaxx's products will develop in line with Abaxx's expectations; the demand for centrally cleared, physically deliverable futures and derivatives will grow as anticipated; regulatory approvals required for Abaxx's products and operations will remain in good standing or will be obtained as required; applicable laws and regulations will not change in a way that adversely affects Abaxx's business, and that its technology, systems and infrastructure will operate as intended without significant failure, security breach or disruption; third-party service providers, clearing and settlement partners and other service providers will continue to perform their obligations and act according to Abaxx's expectations; general economic and capital market conditions, commodity prices, currency exchange rates and the supply chain environment will not deteriorate in a way that materially affects Abaxx or its participants, and that Abaxx's competitive environment will not change materially. Abaxx has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of Abaxx's normal course of business.

Abaxx cautions that the foregoing list of material factors, risks and assumptions is not exhaustive. In addition, although Abaxx has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. When relying on forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release represent the expectations of Abaxx as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Abaxx undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements and information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and information. Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor any other securities exchange or regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

¹ The Abaxx Singapore royalty is a gross revenue royalty, payable by Abaxx Singapore to Abaxx Tech, of two percent (2%) of Abaxx Singapore's gross revenue for an indefinite term. Abaxx Tech holds an option to increase the royalty to three percent (3%).

SOURCE: Abaxx Technolgies Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/abaxx-evaluating-potential-spin-out-of-its-technology-division-and-related-royalt-1257159