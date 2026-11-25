Chinese perovskite solar module manufacturer UtmoLight and researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia have reportedly achieved a stabilized power conversion efficiency of 19.6% for a single-junction perovskite solar module measuring 2.81 m². According to technical documentation seen by pv magazine, the result was obtained through maximum power point tracking (MPPT) tests conducted at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems (Fraunhofer ISE). The reported full-area efficiency corresponds to a power output of approximately 551 W under standard test conditions. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...