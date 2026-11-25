Chinese energy storage specialist Poweroad is showcasing a new modular battery energy storage system at the Genera trade show in Madrid, Spain. Dubbed Meta Node, the system is designed for residential and small-scale commercial and industrial (C&I) applications and is available in both high- and low-voltage configurations. "Both units are modular and can offer a storage capacity of around 60 kWh by stacking up to 12 battery modules," Federico Larcher del Río, Poweroad's country manager for Spain and Portugal, told pv magazine. "The towers can then be connected in parallel to achieve a total capacity ...

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