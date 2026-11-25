Split-adjusted trading expected to begin November 30, 2026; Nasdaq ticker to remain "VBIO"

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) ("Valion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and immune modulation, announced today that it will effect a 1-for-4 reverse stock split of the Company's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "reverse stock split"), as approved by the Company's stockholders and its Board of Directors (the "Board").

Certain institutional investors and investment funds have minimum share-price requirements that limit the securities they can consider. The Board believes the reverse stock split could help Valion meet those criteria as it advances Entolimod and pursues potential commercial and government opportunities.

"We want Valion to be accessible to a broader base of long-term, fundamental investors as we execute our business strategy," said Thomas Jensen, Chair of the Board. "This action is intended to address a potential barrier to investment, while our focus remains on delivering the development milestones and business results that build stockholder value."

Stockholders approved the reverse stock split at the Company's special meeting of stockholders held on November 12, 2026. The reverse stock split is expected to become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on November 30, 2026, and the Company's common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Nasdaq at market open that day. The common stock will continue to trade under the symbol "VBIO," with a new CUSIP number of 918942301.

At the effective time of the reverse stock split, every four shares of issued and outstanding common stock will automatically be combined into one share of common stock. No fractional shares will be issued; any fractional share that would otherwise result will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. Each stockholder's percentage ownership interest and proportional voting power will remain substantially unchanged, except for minor adjustments resulting from this rounding.

Proportionate adjustments will be made to outstanding convertible and exercisable securities, equity awards and shares reserved under the Company's equity incentive plan. The reverse stock split will not change the number of authorized shares or their par value.

Odyssey Transfer and Trust Company ("Odyssey") will serve as exchange agent for the reverse stock split. Stockholders holding shares in book-entry form or through a bank, broker or other nominee do not need to take any action. Stockholders of record will receive information from Odyssey regarding their holdings following the effectiveness of the reverse stock split.

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIO) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and immune modulation in conditions driven by radiation, disease and immune dysregulation.

The Company's lead product candidate, Entolimod, is being developed as a potential medical countermeasure for Acute Radiation Syndrome ("ARS") under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Animal Rule, which permits the FDA to consider approval of new drugs and biological products based on animal efficacy studies when human efficacy trials are not ethical or feasible, such as in the case of acute radiation exposure. Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 ("TLR5") agonist designed to activate NF-?B signaling pathways associated with cellular protection, tissue recovery and immune response. Entolimod has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA. Entolimod has not been approved by the FDA or any other regulatory authority. Valion holds an exclusive, worldwide license from Statera Biopharma to develop and commercialize Entolimod for ARS, radiation-induced neutropenia and other indications.

Valion is also developing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist product candidate designed for potential use in broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. The Company's pipeline also includes potential programs in neutropenia and immune dysfunction.

Valion's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization with mammalian and microbial capabilities that is intended to increase manufacturing control, reduce costs, accelerate development timelines and strengthen domestic supply-chain security.

For more information, visit www.valionbio.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Valion's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements regarding: the expected effectiveness of the reverse stock split and the timing of split-adjusted trading; the anticipated effects and benefits of the reverse stock split, including on institutional investor access; the development and regulatory advancement of Entolimod under the FDA Animal Rule; the timing and outcome of regulatory or government interactions; the Company's ability to advance toward 200-liter CGMP manufacturing and to achieve its manufacturing objectives; the interest of governments or other entities in stockpiling medical countermeasures for radiation exposure or other biologic drugs; the initiation, design, timing and outcome of investigator-sponsored studies in neutropenia; the development and potential applications of Entolasta; the ability of the Company to expand the TLR5 platform into oncology supportive care or other indications; and the Company's ability to obtain additional capital and the continued listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Valion's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Valion's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Valion undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@valionbio.com

SOURCE: Valion Bio, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/valion-bio-announces-1-for-4-reverse-stock-split-intended-to-broaden-1257037