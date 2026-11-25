Newly named to The Photonics100, Torrijos-Morán will advance iPronics' silicon photonics roadmap and help scale its products globally

VALENCIA, Spain and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPronics, a pioneer in silicon photonics-based optical circuit switching (OCS) for AI infrastructure, announced the promotion of Dr. Luis Torrijos-Morán to Chief Technology Officer. Torrijos-Morán, previously the company's Head of Photonics, will succeed Dr. Daniel Pérez-López, an iPronics co-founder who previously held the CTO role and was recently appointed CEO.

As CTO, Torrijos-Morán will oversee technology strategy and product roadmap for iPronics ONE, the company's optical circuit switching platform (OCS) for AI data centers. Torrijos-Morán's work leading the advancement of silicon photonics has led to worldwide recognition, including being named to The Photonics100 2027, Electro Optic's annual list of 100 individuals driving innovation across the global photonics industry and regular contributions in high-impact journals.

"Scale-up networking is pushing AI clusters towards optical and hybrid solutions, and Luis has played a critical role in turning our technology from a research program into a product-ready platform," said Dr. Daniel Pérez-López, co-founder and CEO of iPronics. "His team has demonstrated 10x and 100x better performance in building block designs across Tier-1 foundries, and his proven leadership has guided the development of our high-density photonic technology platform."

"Silicon photonics is the foundation of everything we are building at iPronics, and we are turning it into systems that AI data centers can deploy at scale," said Torrijos-Morán. "I am grateful to the iPronics team for their trust and proud to work alongside the people enabling next-generation AI data centers."

The appointment follows a year of growth for iPronics. In September, the company announced a $125 million Series B co-led by Maverick Silicon and Light Street Capital, with participation from NVIDIA, bringing its total funding to $177 million. The company also opened an office in Santa Clara, California. In October, Pérez-López was appointed CEO, and Geoffrey Tate was named Chairman of the Board. Under this new leadership, iPronics is expanding its leadership team to scale production rapidly to meet increasing customer demand. The company has also announced the deployment of iPronics ONE across Oasis Networks' dark-fiber network in Portugal and is working with key hyperscalers and AI data center infrastructure providers.

About Luis Torrijos-Morán

Torrijos-Morán co-leads iPronics' intellectual property strategy and has authored more than a dozen patent applications over the last two years. He also authored several scientific publications covering programmable photonics and optical circuit switching for AI infrastructure in high-impact journals. In addition, Torrijos-Morán serves on the Technical Programme Committee for the 2027 European Conference on Optical Communication (ECOC) and is included in the Photonics100 list highlighting the most influential people in the field.

He holds a B.S. in telecommunications and an M.S. in electronics engineering from the Universitat de València. Torrijos-Morán earned his Ph.D. with honors from the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV), where he received the Extraordinary Ph.D. Thesis Award. He was also a visiting researcher with the Photonics Research Group at Ghent University in Belgium and completed a two-year postdoctoral fellowship with the Photonics Research Labs at UPV in photonic integrated circuits.

About iPronics

iPronics is a pioneer in optical connectivity solutions for AI data centers, delivering a rack-ready optical circuit switching (OCS) platform built on silicon photonics. Its flagship product, iPronics ONE, provides programmable optical connectivity within and across racks for dynamic AI infrastructure. With integrated control, telemetry, and APIs, iPronics ONE enables real-time reconfiguration to improve GPU utilization, reduce energy consumption, and scale without costly network overhauls.

Founded in 2019 as a spin-off from Universitat Politècnica de València, iPronics is backed by strategic and financial investors, including NVIDIA, Maverick Silicon, Light Street Capital, Triatomic Capital, Bosch Ventures, Catalight Capital, European Innovation Council Fund, The Tate Family Trust, Fine Structure Ventures, Build Collective, Criteria Venture Tech, Amadeus Capital Partners, and others. For more information, visit www.ipronics.com.

Media Contactipronics@voxuspr.com

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