Showcasing pixiv and pixiv Encyclopedia, plus a visitor survey with exclusive giveaways and bonuses

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Headquarters: Toshima-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director and CEO: Yasuhiro Niwa) will co-exhibit with the Women's Comics Editorial Department of Kodansha Ltd. at Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2026 (hereinafter referred to as "AFA Singapore 2026"). One of Southeast Asia's largest Japanese pop culture events, AFA Singapore 2026 will take place in Singapore from Friday, November 27th to Sunday, November 29th, 2026.

pixiv took part in the event in 2022 as a sponsor of its Creators Hub. Returning four years later, the company will set up a promotional area for pixiv and pixiv Encyclopedia inside the Kodansha Women's Comics Editorial Department booth to introduce both services to visitors.

The area will spotlight pixiv Encyclopedia's automatic translation feature, which launched in November 2026. To demonstrate the feature, pixiv has written explanatory articles on the six titles below under the supervision of Kodansha's Women's Comics Editorial Department. Automatically translated versions of these articles will be available on the English version of pixiv Encyclopedia for a limited time.

Titles

Koiseyo Mayakashi Tenshidomo (???????????): https://dic.pixiv.net/en/a/Fall%20in%20Love%2C%20You%20False%20Angels

Koigakubo-kun ni Hajimete o Ubawaremashita (?????????????????): https://dic.pixiv.net/en/a/Koigakubo-kun%20Stole%20My%20First%20Time

Hoshifuru Okoku no Nina (????????): https://dic.pixiv.net/en/a/Nina%20the%20Starry%20Bride

Kono Koi, Chaban ni Tsuki!? (?????????!?): https://dic.pixiv.net/en/a/Matcha%20Made%20in%20Heaven

Horeta Hareta Panda (?????????): https://dic.pixiv.net/en/a/Oh%20My%20Panda%21

Tamaranai no wa Koi na no ka (???????????): https://dic.pixiv.net/en/a/A%20Love%20Too%20Captivating

All six titles are available to read on K MANGA, Kodansha's manga service for international readers.

Introducing pixiv Encyclopedia's automatic translation feature

In November 2026, pixiv Encyclopedia launched an automatic translation feature that makes articles written by Japanese fans about anime, manga, games, and more available in English. With translations that take series-specific terminology and the context of fan culture into account, pixiv Encyclopedia aims to help fans outside Japan enjoy Japanese content at a deeper level.

Giveaways for survey respondents

To help improve its services, pixiv will survey visitors about their manga preferences, their awareness of specific titles, and more. The company will also run a survey about pixiv Encyclopedia.

Visitors who take the survey at the venue will receive giveaways such as original pixiv stickers and an acrylic keychain featuring Hakutaku, the pixiv Encyclopedia character. They will also receive a serial code for one month of pixiv Premium.



Through this exhibition, pixiv aims to connect with more anime and manga fans in Southeast Asia and use the experience to improve future service development and promotions.

About AFA Singapore

First held in Singapore in 2008, AFA Singapore is one of Southeast Asia's largest Japanese pop culture events. Focusing on anime, manga, and games, the event features corporate exhibits, merchandise sales, and stage events with artists, drawing large numbers of fans from across Southeast Asia. It typically attracts more than 100,000 visitors each year.

Exhibition details

Event name: Anime Festival Asia Singapore 2026 (AFA Singapore 2026)

Dates: Friday, November 27th to Sunday, November 29th, 2026, 10:00 am to 8:00 pm

Venue: Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre (Hall 401 - 406)

Exhibit name: AFASG × Kodansha "MOCHIKOMI Manga Review" feat. pixiv

Booth number: A10

Event page: https://palcy.jp/lp/2026/afa/

About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to empowering artists and accelerating creativity. Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts.

https://www.pixiv.net pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on fostering new connections through sharing creative work. It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for posting and exchanging illustrations, manga, and novels, and operates under a philosophy dedicated to empowering artists and accelerating creativity. Currently, pixiv has more than 100 million registered accounts. pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Address: 3-28-13 Nishi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Representative Director and CEO: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Founded: July 25th, 2005

Contact: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi, Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pixiv-to-co-exhibit-with-kodanshas-womens-comics-editorial-depart-1254123