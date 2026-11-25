Inaugural Washington, D.C. event, March 31-April 1, will bring together leaders shaping America's AI infrastructure future; early-bird registration ends November 30.

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Data Center Americas , the definitive event for America's AI data center buildout, today announced its first lineup of featured speakers, including executives and technology leaders from Applied Digital, AWS, CoreWeave, Google, HP, Microsoft, Oracle and other organizations at the forefront of the rapidly expanding AI infrastructure. The conference and exhibition will take place March 31-April 1, 2027, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

Produced by CloserStill Media, Data Center Americas will bring together the executives, developers, investors, technology innovators and infrastructure providers responsible for financing, designing, building, powering and operating the next generation of AI data centers.

As artificial intelligence drives unprecedented demand for computing capacity, the industry faces mounting challenges related to power availability, advanced cooling, construction timelines, capital investment and operational efficiency. Data Center Americas will provide a forum for industry leaders to exchange insights, explore emerging technologies and identify practical solutions to accelerate the development of America's digital infrastructure.

"The rapid growth of AI is fundamentally transforming data centers, creating extraordinary opportunities while introducing new challenges in power, cooling, construction and infrastructure development," said Fran Pennella, Vice President, US Digital Infrastructure Portfolio, CloserStill Media. "Data Center Americas is bringing together the leaders making critical investment, technology and operational decisions to address these challenges and help shape the future of America's AI infrastructure. With an exceptional lineup of speakers and industry partners, we're creating a destination for meaningful conversations, new partnerships and actionable solutions that will move the industry forward."

Confirmed speakers represent leading organizations including Applied Digital, AWS, Bluebird Fiber, CleanArc Data Centers, Cooley LLP, CoreWeave, Crusoe, Geronimo Power, Google, HP Inc., iMasons Climate Accord, Loudoun County Department of Economic Development, Microsoft, Oracle, Oxford Economics, Rehlko's Clarke Energy Division, Sabey Data Centers, 1623 Farnam and Zap Energy, among others.

The growing speaker roster reflects the diverse expertise and industry collaboration needed to address the challenges and opportunities shaping America's expanding AI infrastructure ecosystem.

The conference program will focus on five key areas shaping the future of the industry:

Visionaries - Strategy & Leadership : Exploring the investment, business strategies and market forces driving AI infrastructure development.

: Exploring the investment, business strategies and market forces driving AI infrastructure development. Energizers - Power & Energy : Addressing power availability, energy procurement, grid capacity and emerging energy solutions.

: Addressing power availability, energy procurement, grid capacity and emerging energy solutions. Coolers - Cooling & Thermal Management : Examining advanced cooling technologies and strategies for managing increasingly demanding AI workloads.

: Examining advanced cooling technologies and strategies for managing increasingly demanding AI workloads. Builders - Design & Construction : Highlighting innovative approaches to site selection, development, construction and delivering new capacity.

: Highlighting innovative approaches to site selection, development, construction and delivering new capacity. Operators - Operations & Infrastructure: Sharing strategies for operational efficiency, reliability, automation and managing mission-critical infrastructure.

Data Center Americas is also collaborating with its Pinnacle Partners, bringing together industry organizations, research and advisory groups, and thought leaders to support knowledge sharing, professional development and collaboration across the digital infrastructure community. Community & Workforce Partners include NOMAD Futurist and Uptime Institute; Research & Industry Intelligence Partners include Data Center Results; and Industry Advisors Ron Vokous, Michael Tobin and Susanna Kass with Mission Critical Connections.

These partnerships will help shape conversations around the industry's most pressing challenges, including power availability, infrastructure development, sustainability, workforce development and the accelerating demands of AI.

Data Center Americas has deliberately priced its conference pass below that of most U.S. data center events to make participation more accessible to qualified industry professionals. The all-inclusive pass provides full access to keynotes, Tech Talks and a comprehensive education program focused on real-world industry challenges, as well as meals and refreshments. All activities and content are held in one convenient location for optimal networking and conversation, including the supplier showcase and Opening night party. This same philosophy extends to sponsorship pricing, enabling a broader range of companies to participate and foster a more diverse, collaborative and representative industry gathering. By making event budgets go further without compromising the quality of the experience, Data Center Americas aims to maximize return on investment for both attendees and sponsors, making participation an easy business decision and a compelling investment of both time and resources.

Industry professionals interested in attending Data Center Americas can take advantage of early-bird registration pricing of through November 30, 2026. Registration includes access to conference sessions, keynote presentations, the exhibition hall, networking events, and opportunities to connect with industry leaders and solution providers. To register or view the growing lineup of speakers, visit www.datacenteramericas.com .

Data Center Americas is produced by CloserStill Media , a leading organizer of content-driven business events that connect and engage professional communities worldwide. The event builds on CloserStill Media's established global Data Centre World portfolio, with events in London, Frankfurt, Paris, Madrid, and Singapore. The company is also launching Digital Infrastructure World , taking place February 2-4, 2027, in San Jose, CA.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

Data Center Americas

978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: Data Center Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/data-center-americas-2027-announces-industry-leaders-from-aws-goo-1256901