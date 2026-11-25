First Quarter Including Dura Control Systems Corp (DCSC)

DCSC Results Through September in Line with Plan

ESTERO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Aspire-Lakewood Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) ("Aspire" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The third quarter is the first to include the driver control systems business ("DCS") that the Company acquired on August 6, 2026 through its subsidiary, Dura Control Systems Corp. ("DCSC"). DCS is a leading global designer and manufacturer of highly engineered automotive driver control systems that support vehicle electrification, safety and lightweighting for global automotive original equipment manufacturers and Tier 1 suppliers. Third quarter results include approximately eight weeks of DCS operations (from September 15, 2026 for the India entities), which made up substantially all of the Company's revenue in the period.

Third Quarter and Recent Highlights

Completed the acquisition of DCS on August 6, 2026, for approximately $30.7 million in cash, funded with $21.9 million of borrowings under a $22.5 million senior secured revolving credit facility, $3.0 million of proceeds from secured convertible notes and cash on hand.

Changed the Company's corporate name to Aspire-Lakewood Holdings, Inc. on September 8, 2026.

Authorized a $10 million stock repurchase program in September 2026.

DCS performance for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 was in line with its internal plan.

Hans Vorstenbosch continues as Chief Executive Officer of DCSC, with Gregory J. Corona, President and Chairman of DCSC and Managing Partner of Lakewood, leading the DCSC management team.

"The third quarter brought two companies together," said Kraig Higginson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Aspire. "With DCSC, we added an industrial business with real scale, a global manufacturing footprint and customer relationships that go back decades. DCSC performed as expected through September, and our focus is on integrating the business as a stand-alone subsidiary and building from its established foundation."

"DCSC designs and manufactures control systems for vehicles powered by gas, electric and hybrid propulsion systems in addition to industrial applications for other end markets," said Greg Corona, President and Chairman of DCSC. "Our management team is unchanged from the previous ownership, and the business has performed as planned through September. DCSC Management's top priorities include continued top tier quality and delivery of parts to our global customers, extending existing long-term contracts with our customers for even longer periods of time and winning more business to utilize existing manufacturing capacity across our 11 global manufacturing facilities."

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenue was $29.3 million, compared with $2,000 in the third quarter of 2025, reflecting the inclusion of DCSC from August 6, 2026.

Gross margin was $4.3 million, or 14.7% of revenue.

Operating expenses were $7.8 million, including $3.2 million of acquisition-related costs.

Net income was $4.0 million, or $2.82 per basic share and $1.12 per diluted share, compared with a net loss of $1.9 million, or $44.84 per basic and diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. Third quarter 2026 net income included a provisional non-cash bargain purchase gain of $8.5 million related to the DCS acquisition.

EBITDA was $6.4 million, including the $8.5 million bargain purchase gain, compared with $(0.4) million in the third quarter of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the gain and acquisition-related costs among other items, was $1.6 million, compared with $(1.1) million in the third quarter of 2025. See the reconciliation below.

Cash and cash equivalents were $10.8 million at September 30, 2026, and borrowings under the revolving credit facility were $21.9 million ($21.5 million net of unamortized debt issuance costs).

DCSC Results

From August 6, 2026 (September 15, 2026 for the India entities) through September 30, 2026, DCS contributed revenue of $29.2 million and net income of $0.6 million to the Company's consolidated results. The Driver Systems segment had operating income of $1.6 million, after $1.8 million of depreciation and amortization. For full year 2025, DCS reported audited revenue of $208.9 million and net income of $9.8 million, as reported in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K/A.

About DCSC

DCSC designs and manufactures control systems that connect a vehicle's mechanical and electrical functions, including mechatronic actuators, shifters, pedals, human machine interfaces and cable control systems. Its products are used across gas, hybrid and electric vehicles. With a history of more than 110 years, DCS operates 11 manufacturing facilities and two engineering centers across North America, Europe and Asia, with more than 1,700 employees. The company serves more than 50 customers, supplies more than 150 vehicle platforms and 250 vehicle models, and holds more than 310 patents. Vehicle programs typically run four to five years. Its ten largest customers have done business with DCS for an average of 28 years.

About Aspire-Lakewood Holdings, Inc.

Aspire-Lakewood Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:ASBP) is a holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Dura Control Systems Corp., which holds DCS, a global supplier of automotive driver control systems. The Company also owns a patent-pending sublingual delivery technology and the BUZZ BOMB brand. For more information, visit https://aspirelakewoodholdings.com/

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, net of interest income, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted for the bargain purchase gain, merger and acquisition expenses, changes in fair value of derivative liabilities and convertible notes, gains and losses on extinguishment of debt, foreign currency transaction gains and losses, cost of goods sold from the acquired inventory step-up, and stock-based compensation. Management believes these measures help investors evaluate operating results by excluding financing, tax and non-cash items and costs related to the acquisition. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The measures used by DCS and in the Company's agreements may be defined differently. A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the Company is included in the tables below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "may," "will," "should," "could," "potential" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the integration of DCS and its operation as a standalone business; the preliminary nature of the purchase accounting for the DCS acquisition; the cyclical nature of the automotive industry and changes in vehicle production volumes; reliance on a limited number of automotive OEM customers; labor relations; global economic, trade and supply chain conditions; the Company's indebtedness; and the other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

Brett Maas

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

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ASPIRE-LAKEWOOD HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net revenue $ 29,270 $ 2 $ 29,361 $ 2 Cost of goods sold 24,980 1 25,095 1 Gross margin 4,290 1 4,266 1 Operating expenses: General and administrative (including stock based compensation of $0, $0, $158 and $14,131, respectively) 2,966 513 4,956 15,982 Research and development 355 208 885 824 Sales and marketing 1,268 425 2,818 697 Merger and acquisition expenses 3,182 - 3,411 - Total operating expenses 7,771 1,146 12,070 17,503 Loss from operations (3,481 ) (1,145 ) (7,804 ) (17,502 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 27 - 87 - Interest expense (674 ) (1,480 ) (2,269 ) (2,298 ) Change in fair value of derivative liabilities and convertible notes 96 775 348 391 Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt - - 1,115 (364 ) Foreign currency transaction gains (losses) (496 ) - (496 ) - Other income 72 - 72 - Bargain purchase gain 8,490 - 8,490 - Total other income (expense), net 7,515 (705 ) 7,347 (2,271 ) Income (loss) before provision for income taxes 4,034 (1,850 ) (457 ) (19,773 ) Income tax expense (32 ) - (32 ) - Net income (loss) $ 4,002 $ (1,850 ) $ (489 ) $ (19,773 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic* 1,416,930 41,271 875,114 38,048 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted* 3,723,997 41,271 875,114 38,048 Net income (loss) per common share - basic* $ 2.82 $ (44.84 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (519.68 ) Net income (loss) per common share - diluted* $ 1.12 $ (44.84 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (519.68 )

* Retroactively restated for a 1 for 40 reverse stock split on January 16, 2026 and a 1 for 30 reverse stock split on May 11, 2026.

ASPIRE-LAKEWOOD HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(September 30, 2026 unaudited)

September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,788 $ 1,004 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,200 and $0, respectively 29,956 - Inventories 20,959 253 Related party accounts receivable 92 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,423 55 Total current assets 72,218 1,312 Restricted cash 284 - Property, plant and equipment, net 31,513 - Operating right-of-use asset, net 7,901 - Intangible assets, net 4,678 - Other assets 2,558 - Total assets $ 119,152 $ 1,312 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 25,962 $ 1,014 Accrued expenses 17,969 1,009 Related party accounts payable 7 - Due to affiliate - 354 Notes payable - related party - 885 Promissory note fee - related party - 1,000 Loan and transfer notes payable - related party - 499 Subscription agreement loans - 1,500 Convertible notes 2,843 1,290 Due to seller 5,000 - Current maturities of long-term operating lease obligations 2,609 - Current portion of financing obligations - failed sale lease-back 253 - Derivative liability - 41 Total current liabilities 54,643 7,592 Revolving credit facility 21,534 - Long-term operating lease obligations 5,757 - Long-term portion of financing obligation - failed sale lease-back 11,501 - Deferred income tax liability 1,592 - Forward purchase agreement liability - 96 Other long-term liabilities 5,729 - Total liabilities 100,756 7,688 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity (deficit) Preferred stock; $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding, except for 30,000 and 0 shares designated at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, as Series A convertible preferred stock - - Series A convertible preferred stock, 30,000 and 0 shares as designated, respectively, $0.0001 par value; 14,888 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively - - Common stock; $0.0001 par value; 490,000,000 shares authorized; 1,568,213 and 117,780 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively* - - Additional paid-in capital 43,507 20,882 Accumulated deficit (27,747 ) (27,258 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,636 - Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 18,396 (6,376 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 119,152 $ 1,312

* Retroactively restated for a 1 for 40 reverse stock split on January 16, 2026 and a 1 for 30 reverse stock split on May 11, 2026.

ASPIRE-LAKEWOOD HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (489 ) $ (19,773 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,757 - Amortization of debt discount 1,748 2,021 Amortization of operating right-of-use assets 167 - Gain on bargain purchase (8,490 ) - Non-cash interest expense 79 - (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (1,115 ) 364 Change in fair value of derivative liabilities and convertible notes (348 ) (391 ) Interest capitalized 9 - Inventory reserves 219 - Stock-based compensation expense 158 14,131 Deferred income tax benefit (76 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,340 ) - Inventory (425 ) (36 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,496 ) (190 ) Accounts payable 4,493 (277 ) Accrued expenses (2,404 ) 265 Due from related party 4,482 - Due to related party (2,800 ) - Operating lease obligations (209 ) - Other assets and liabilities, net 3,114 (111 ) Net cash used in operating activities (5,966 ) (3,997 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (23,052 ) - Capital expenditures (1,263 ) - Net cash used in investing activities (24,315 ) - Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowing revolving credit facility, net 21,341 - Issuance of Series A convertible preferred stock 17,951 - Proceeds from Reverse Recapitalization - 266 Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes 3,000 10,250 Repayment of convertible notes - (3,033 ) Proceeds from debenture 2,000 - Repayment of debenture (2,174 ) - Proceeds from notes payable - related party - 50 Repayment of notes payable - related party (1,385 ) (202 ) Transactions cost paid - convertible note (310 ) (907 ) Repayment of subscription receivable - (483 ) Payments on failed sale lease-back (40 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 40,383 5,941 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (34 ) - Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 10,068 1,944 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of the period 1,004 4 Cash and cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of the period $ 11,072 $ 1,948 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ - $ 44 Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accounts payable and other liabilities combined, net $ - $ 4,868 Shares issued pursuant to settlement agreement $ - $ 317 Issuance of shares in Reverse Recapitalization $ - $ 4,603 Conversion of convertible notes to common stock $ 164 $ - Conversion of convertible notes to Series A convertible preferred stock $ 944 $ - Issuance of incentive shares pursuant to the January 2026 Share Purchase Agreement $ 1,390 $ - Issuance of shares pursuant to debt exchange agreements $ 2,005 $ - Issuance of commitment fee shares under ELOC agreement $ 13 $ - Issuance of common stock for services $ 158 $ - Debt issuance costs included in accounts payable $ 183 $ -

ASPIRE-LAKEWOOD HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ 4,002 $ (1,850 ) $ (489 ) $ (19,773 ) Interest expense 674 1,480 2,269 2,298 Interest income (27 ) - (87 ) - Income tax expense 32 - 32 - Depreciation and amortization 1,757 - 1,757 - EBITDA $ 6,438 $ (370 ) $ 3,482 $ (17,475 ) Bargain purchase gain (8,490 ) - (8,490 ) - Merger and acquisition expenses 3,182 - 3,411 - Change in fair value of derivative liabilities and convertible notes (96 ) (775 ) (348 ) (391 ) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,115 ) 364 Foreign currency transaction losses 496 - 496 - Inventory step-up in cost of goods sold 46 - 46 - Stock-based compensation - - 158 14,131 Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,576 $ (1,145 ) $ (2,360 ) $ (3,371 )

Results include DCSC from August 6, 2026 (September 15, 2026 for the India entities).

SOURCE: Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/aspire-lakewood-holdings-reports-third-quarter-2026-results-1257006