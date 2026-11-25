TORONTO, ON AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Sintana Energy Inc. (TSX-V:SEI)(AIM:SEI)(OTCQX:SEUSF) ("Sintana" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and the accompanying Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A"). The interim financial statements and accompanying MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca and on Sintana's website at https://sintanaenergy.com

For further information, please contact:

Sintana Energy Inc Robert Bose, Chief Executive Officer Eytan Uliel, President Tel: +44 (0)7 747 845 987 Zeus - Nomad and Joint Broker Antonio Bossi / Darshan Patel / George Duxberry Simon Johnson (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 Stifel - Joint Broker

Callum Stewart / Simon Mensley Ashton Clanfield (Broking) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 Jonathan Paterson - Investor Relations

jonathan.paterson@harbor-access.com Tel: +1 475 477 9401 CAMARCO - Financial PR

Billy Clegg / Georgia Edmonds / Sam Morris Tel: +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

About Sintana

Sintana, the Canadian parent company of a group of companies, is focused on the acquisition, exploration, potential development, and ultimately the monetisation of a diverse portfolio of interests in high-impact assets with significant hydrocarbon resource potential in active emerging frontiers. Specifically, this includes interests in eight licences in two countries, Namibia and Uruguay, as well as pending indirect interests in additional licences in Namibia and Angola (and legacy assets in Colombia and The Bahamas), providing exposure to a range of geologic plays, basins, operators, regulators, jurisdictions and geopolitical regimes. The portfolio is at an inflection point, with potential for substantial value growth in the near, intermediate and long-term.

https://www.sintanaenergy.com

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this announcement are, or may be deemed to be, forward looking statements, including statements with respect to the anticipated completion of the Acquisition on terms currently proposed or at all, the receipt of all associated regulatory approvals and satisfaction of all closing conditions, and the prospective nature of PEL 37. Forward looking statements are identi?ed by their use of terms and phrases such as 'believe', 'could', "should" 'envisage', 'estimate', 'intend', 'may', 'plan', 'will' or the negative of those, variations or comparable expressions, including references to assumptions. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but rather on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, future capital and other expenditures (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof), competitive advantages, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward looking statements re?ect the Company's current beliefs and assumptions and are based on information currently available to the Company. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements including risks associated with vulnerability to general economic and business conditions, competition, failure to obtain regulatory approvals or satisfy conditions precedent to the completion of the Acquisition, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, environmental and other regulatory changes, actions by governmental authorities, the availability of capital markets, reliance on key personnel, uninsured and underinsured losses and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based upon what the Company believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Sintana Energy Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/sintana-announces-interim-results-for-the-three-and-nine-months-ended-september-1257185