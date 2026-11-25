EQS-News: Meridian Holdings Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings Ends At-the-Market Equity Program, Removing $16.9 Million of Potential Share Sales



25.11.2026 / 15:00 CET/CEST

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Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $17.7 Million in the First Nine Months of 2026; No Shares Sold Under the Program This Year LAS VEGAS, NV - November 25, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian Holdings" or the "Company"), a sports betting and gaming group, today announced that it has terminated its Equity Distribution Agreement with Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, effective November 24, 2026, thereby terminating the related at-the-market equity offering program. The termination removes the $16.9 million of common stock that remained available for sale under the program. The Company has sold no shares under the program in 2026. Net cash provided by operating activities was $17.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026. The program, set up under an Equity Distribution Agreement dated November 22, 2024, allowed the Company to sell up to $20 million of its common stock into the market. Over the life of the program, the Company sold 204,286 shares for net proceeds of $2,960,897, all in 2025. "We have not sold a share under this program in 2026, and our operations generated $17.7 million of cash in the first nine months, so we closed it," said William Scott, President, Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer and Chairman of Meridian Holdings. "That removes $16.9 million of potential share sales for our shareholders." Shares outstanding were 12,681,533 at September 30, 2026, within 0.3% of the 12,641,023 at December 31, 2025. At September 30, 2026, total debt was $24.1 million, made up of $7.8 million of loans and $16.3 million of acquisition consideration payable to related parties. Cash and cash equivalents were $16.0 million, more than twice the Company's outstanding loans of $7.8 million. In the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company stated that it believes its cash on hand is sufficient to meet its current working capital and capital expenditure requirements for at least twelve months. In September 2026, the Company and the sellers of the Meridianbet group, who are related parties and include the Company's Chief Executive Officer, moved the due date of $15.6 million owed to the sellers, made up of $15.0 million of promissory notes and $625,672 of deferred purchase consideration, to November 1, 2031. These amounts bear no interest unless there is a default, and no payment to the sellers is scheduled before that date, as reported in the Company's Form 8-K filed on October 2, 2026. About Meridian Holdings Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) is a sports betting and gaming group headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Company operates online and retail sports betting and casino gaming in 19 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa and Central and South America. Its betting and casino brands include Meridianbet, founded in Serbia in 2001 and active in 18 jurisdictions, and MexPlay in Mexico. RKings runs pay-to-enter prize competitions in the United Kingdom, and Classics for a Cause runs trade promotions in Australia. The Company's B2B businesses include Expanse Studios, which develops and licenses casino games, and GMAG, which resells third-party gaming content, mainly in Asia-Pacific. For more information, visit www.meridian-holdings.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the Company's liquidity, cash requirements, capital structure. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements as a result of factors including the Company's operating performance, its cash needs and debt repayment obligations, regulatory developments in its markets, and the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, as updated by subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of its date. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Contacts

Investors & Press: ir@meridian-holdings.com View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Meridian Holdings Inc





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