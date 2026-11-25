Quantum Leaders, Investors and Industry Pioneers to Convene in Chicago for Q2B26 x Chicago Quantum Summit

Co-hosted by QC Ware and the Chicago Quantum Exchange, the December 8-10 event will feature Nobel laureate John Martinis alongside leading voices John Preskill and Scott Aaronson

CHICAGO and PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QC Ware and the Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE) will bring together leaders from quantum technology, business, Industry, academia and government for Q2B26 x Chicago Quantum Summit, taking place December 8-10, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Chicago and McCormick Place. The joint event combines Q2B's focus on quantum commercialization, enterprise applications and investment with the Chicago Quantum Summit's strength in research, education and regional economic development.

Designed to connect breakthroughs with real-world adoption, the three-day conference will span the quantum ecosystem-from foundational research and hardware and software advances to applications, commercialization, workforce development and investment. Attendees will have opportunities to hear from leading researchers and industry executives, explore emerging partnerships, see demonstrations, and discuss what it will take to move quantum technologies from discovery toward deployment.

For this 10th US edition (including the 2020 virtual edition), Q2B introduces a new slogan for its global series, "Quantum Value in Sight!", reflecting the latest advances in quantum technology and Q2B's growing focus on translating scientific breakthroughs into tangible business value. It replaces the previous tagline, "The Roadmap to Quantum Value," signaling a shift from mapping the path forward to bringing quantum's potential and commercial opportunities into clearer view.

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Featured speakers bring world-class research and industry insight

The announced lineup includes prominent figures in quantum science and technology:

John Martinis, 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics laureate, CTO and Co-Founder of Qolab

John Preskill, Richard P. Feynman Professor of Theoretical Physics and Director of the Institute for Quantum Information and Matter at the California Institute of Technology

Ines de Vega, Chief Scientist, IQM

Scott Aaronson, David J. Bruton Centennial Professor of Computer Science and Director of the Quantum Information Center at The University of Texas at Austin

David Awschalom, Liew Family Professor, University of Chicago & Founding Director, Chicago Quantum Exchange

Kristin Milchanowski, Chief AI & Quantum Officer, BMO Financial Group

Johannes Pollanen, CSO, EeroQ

Jamie Schaeffer, Vice President, GF Labs, GlobalFoundries

Todd Hemmen, Deputy Assistant Director, Cyber Capabilities Branch, FBI

Jason Orcutt, CTO, Anderon

Josh Izaac, Senior Staff Quantum Scientist, Xanadu

Jung Jin Ju, Quantum Project Manager, South Korea Ministry of Science and ICT

Sean Hackett, Head of Product Silicon, BTQ Technologies

Dr. Sella Brosh, CEO, NVision Quantum Technologies

Pranav Gokhale, CTO, Infleqtion

Doug Finke, Chief Content Officer, GQI

Yuval Boger, CCO, QuEra Computing

Dr. Yonatan Cohen, Co-Founder and CTO, Quantum Machines

Dr. Yong Meng Sua, CTO, Quantum Computing Inc.

Joe Fitzsimons, CEO, Horizon Quantum

Vishal Chatrath, Co-Founder & CEO, QuantrolOx

Christopher Roberts, CFO, Quantum Computing Inc.

They will be joined by speakers from across the quantum technology landscape, academia, using industries, investors and policy makers. The agenda will address key areas including quantum computing hardware and software, error correction, quantum AI, sensing and timing, communications and security, as well as applications and the broader ecosystem needed to support commercialization.

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Startup innovation and ecosystem partners take center stage

The event will also feature the Q2B26 x Chicago Quantum Summit Pitch Competition on December 8. Organized by Duality-the quantum accelerator led by the University of Chicago's Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation and the Chicago Quantum Exchange-the competition will give up to 10 early-stage quantum and quantum-enabling startups the opportunity to pitch to a global audience of investors, researchers and industry leaders. The competition's announced sponsors are the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the Applied Research Institute (ARI) and P33, with support from TechRise. The total prize pool is $150,000, including a $100,000 first-place prize ($50K SAFE investment, 50K non-dilutive).

The Summit will also feature presentations by winners of the Boeing Quantum Creators Prize, highlighting emerging research and the next generation of quantum talent. Together with the conference's technical sessions, business discussions, poster presentations and networking opportunities, these programs will connect promising ideas and talent with the organizations positioned to help advance them.

A collaboration linking quantum research and business adoption

By bringing Q2B and the Chicago Quantum Summit together, the event creates a meeting point for researchers, technology providers, investors, government representatives and potential enterprise users. The collaboration also spotlights the growing quantum ecosystem across Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana-often referred to as the Quantum Prairie-and supports connections across the full path from scientific discovery to economic impact.

"Quantum technology is reaching an exciting point, with recent breakthroughs opening new possibilities for real-world applications and business value. With Q2B26 x Chicago Quantum Summit, we're bringing together the leaders shaping this future-from world-class researchers and technology developers to investors, policymakers, and enterprise end users. Partnering with the Chicago Quantum Exchange allows us to connect the strength of the Midwest's quantum ecosystem with the global industry community, helping accelerate the journey from discovery to deployment. Quantum value is in sight, and Chicago is the ideal place to explore what comes next."

- Matt Johnson, CEO, QC Ware

"The Midwest's rise as a globally recognized quantum ecosystem is rooted in our deep commitment to collaboration. Our partnership with QC Ware reflects this ethos, presenting an expanded opportunity to join academic, government, and industry leaders in shaping the future of this fast-growing sector. By combining Q2B and the Chicago Quantum Summit right here in the Quantum Prairie, we're creating a space to share and inspire ideas, make valuable connections, and pave the way for quantum technologies that improve everyday life."

- David Awschalom, the University of Chicago's Liew Family Professor of Quantum Engineering and Physics and the Director of the Chicago Quantum Exchange

Discussions Completed by Real Life Application and Investment Talks on Day 3

The conference will also feature a dedicated investor segment, bringing together quantum technology companies, investors, and financial stakeholders to explore investment opportunities, assess the evolving quantum market, and discuss the path toward commercial growth. The segment will provide the traditional VC panel and a platform for publicly traded quantum companies to present their strategies and engage directly with the investment community.

Complementing these discussions, industry case studies will showcase concrete applications, emerging use cases, and lessons learned from organizations exploring quantum technologies. By highlighting practical challenges, progress, and potential business impact, these sessions will help bridge the gap between technological advances and real-world adoption.

A special ticket is available to attend this last day of the conference to make it accessible to a broader community eager to discover quantum technologies and associated business opportunities.

Sponsors and partners

The event's sponsor and partner community helps bring together the companies, institutions and organizations building and applying quantum technologies. The Pitch Competition is supported by the Polsky Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, ARI and P33, with support from TechRise; the program also features the Boeing Quantum Creators Prize and QLCI panel as part of the Chicago Quantum Summit tracks.

Sponsors for Q2B 2026 include (to date):

Gold: Atom Computing, AWS, Horizon Quantum, IBM, Illinois EDC, Infleqtion, IonQ, Photonic Inc., QuantrolOx, Quantum Computing Inc., Quantum Delta NL, Quantum Machines, Quantum Source, QuantWare, QuEra Computing Inc., Rigetti

Showcase: BTQ Technologies, Carrousel Digital, Classiq, EeroQ, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IQM, Israel Innovation Authority, memQ, NVision Quantum Technologies, Pasqal, Qblox, QC Design, Quobly, Zapata Quantum

Exhibitor: Acentury Americas, Blue Qubit, Bright Quantum, JiJ, Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science, Mesa Quantum, OAQ, OptiQ-Labs Co. Ltd., QRAD, Qtrex Quantum, QuantufAI, Quantum KOR-US & Korea Quantum Industry Association, Zygo Ametek

Networking: Bluefors, Globetrotters, Google Quantum AI, KeyBanc Capital Markets, UK Department for Business, Innovation, Science & Trade

Q2B26 x Chicago Quantum Summit will take place December 8-10, 2026, at the Marriott Marquis Chicago and McCormick Place. The conference is in person. For the latest program, speaker announcements and registration, visit https://q2b.qcware.com/conference/2026-chicago/.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum computing software company. QC Ware develops applications that unlock the power of quantum computing for drug discovery, material design and other industry verticals. QC Ware's Promethium platform provides GPU-accelerated quantum chemistry for molecular modeling and drug discovery, helping customers make better discovery decisions today while exploring the hybrid quantum-classical workflows of tomorrow. QC Ware also organizes and hosts Q2B quantum computing conferences in Japan, Europe and the United States.

About the Chicago Quantum Exchange

The Chicago Quantum Exchange (CQE) is a Midwest-based consortium of universities, national labs, and nearly 70 industry, international, and nonprofit partners that advance quantum research, workforce development, and economic innovation to pave the way for at-scale quantum technologies that improve everyday life. The CQE leads the $55 million Bloch Quantum, a US Economic Development Administration-designated Tech Hub that is transitioning the US quantum sector to scaled manufacturing. The CQE's annual Chicago Quantum Summit convenes the community to explore progress and opportunities across the quantum ecosystem. Learn more at https://chicagoquantum.org/.

Media Contact

Q2B@qcware.com

tprich@uchicago.edu

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