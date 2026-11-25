Admitad helped Chinese brands to double their overseas sales during Double 11

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Affiliate network Admitad analyzed over 3 million orders generated by its publishers for Chinese brands across the globe during the first round of November sales. Admitad partners with thousands of brands and marketplace sellers, including prominent Chinese names such as AliExpress, Alibaba, DHgate, Vevor, SHEIN, Temu, and many others. During this year's 11.11 sale, Admitad helped Chinese brands double their sales outside of China-across Europe, North America, the APAC region, the MENA region, and beyond.

The number of online orders for Chinese brands abroad surged by more than 80% during the sale week compared to a typical period, with a spike of over 125% on the peak day of the event. Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) also increased by more than 70% during the sale week, with an average order value of 33 USD. These results have once again surpassed the records set last year.

Growth rates for orders of Chinese goods across regions during the "Double 11" week:

MENA +86%

CIS +139%

LATAM +106%

EU +75%

APAC +73%

North America +77%

The most popular categories of Chinese goods by share of total orders according to Admitad's data:

Home & Garden - 23.5%

Fashion - 21.4%

Electronics - 15.5%

Car Products - 7.9%

Toys & Hobbies - 7.8%

Beauty & Health - 6.3%

Sports & Outdoors - 6%

Tools - 4.7%

Other - 6.9%

During the sale, the sharpest increases in demand were seen in the following categories: Lighting (+145%), Home Appliances (+135%), Underwear (+110%), Tools (+97%), and Toys & Hobbies (+95%).

Admitad analyzed which traffic channels - from among the hundreds of thousands of publishers working with its affiliate network - generated the highest volume of international sales for Chinese brands:

Contextual and targeted advertising - 21%

Price comparison websites - 16.5%

Coupon and promo code sites - 16.1%

Browser extensions - 10%

Content platforms - 9%

Social media - 8%

Cashback services - 7%

Mobile apps - 7%

Email marketing - 3.5%

Other - 1.9%

The number of Chinese brands using affiliate marketing to promote their products internationally during the sale increased by 17%. Fierce competition for customers during periods of surging demand drives marketplace sellers and brands to rely on affiliate, as this model ensures payment only for actual results - clicks, app installs, or completed sales.

Contact: press@admitad.com

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