Stable Expands Native PYUSD Utility With Lending Vault on Morpho, Curated by Galaxy

Built on Morpho and curated by Galaxy, the vault expands native PYUSD utility on StableChain through onchain lending and borrowing against ether.fi's weETH collateral on StableChain.

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stable, the Layer 1 blockchain built for global payments and settlement, today announced the launch of the StableEarn Prime PYUSD Vault on Morpho, expanding the functionality of PayPal USD (PYUSD) across the Stable ecosystem.

Built on Morpho's lending infrastructure and curated by Galaxy, the vault enables PYUSD holders to supply liquidity to an onchain lending market. The associated market supports borrowing PYUSD against ether.fi's weETH, which serves as the sole collateral asset at launch.

The launch extends native PYUSD's functionality on StableChain beyond issuance, payments, and settlement to include onchain lending and collateral-backed borrowing.

Expanding PYUSD's Utility Onchain

PYUSD is already available on StableHub, allowing users to access and manage the asset within the Stable ecosystem.

The addition of the StableEarn Prime PYUSD Vault introduces lending functionality through third-party onchain infrastructure, connecting PYUSD liquidity providers with borrowers using weETH-backed collateral.

The vault brings together three key components:

Morpho: Provides the onchain lending infrastructure underlying the vault and its associated borrowing market.

Provides the onchain lending infrastructure underlying the vault and its associated borrowing market. Galaxy: Serves as the vault curator, overseeing allocation strategy and risk parameters.

Serves as the vault curator, overseeing allocation strategy and risk parameters. ether.fi: Its liquid restaking token, weETH, serves as the sole supported collateral asset, enabling holders to borrow PYUSD while maintaining exposure to ETH.

This creates an additional use case for native PYUSD on StableChain, connecting existing payment and settlement infrastructure with onchain lending markets.

Supporting a Broader PYUSD Ecosystem

StableChain supports native PYUSD issuance, redemption, and settlement, alongside cross-chain connectivity through protocols such as LayerZero.

The introduction of this third-party lending market builds on StableChain's existing PYUSD infrastructure, expanding the ways users can interact with the asset onchain.

"Stablecoins are increasingly supporting a broader range of financial activities, from payments and settlement to onchain lending," said Brian Mehler, CEO of Stable. "By bringing together Morpho's lending infrastructure, Galaxy's curation, and weETH collateral on StableChain, we're expanding how native PYUSD can be used across the network."

"We built Galaxy Curation around the idea that institutions shouldn't have to change how they operate to access onchain yield," saidEduardo Bermudez, Director of Trading at Galaxy."Extending that to StableChain brings the same principle to native PYUSD."

The StableEarn Prime PYUSD Vault is available through Morpho, where eligible users can review its lending parameters, collateral requirements, and associated risks.

Explore the vault:

https://app.morpho.org/stable/vault/0x8c3250F028a2C8D29319eb3Ee3214b90462394ba/stableearn-prime-pyusd

About Stable

Stable is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for payments and settlement. Stable provides EVM-compatible infrastructure designed to support fast, low-cost movement of value at global scale. Learn more at stable.xyz.

Disclaimer

Onchain lending and borrowing carry risks, including smart contract vulnerabilities, liquidity constraints, and potential loss of funds or collateral. Users should review the relevant third-party documentation and risks before interacting with the vault.

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