Hakluyt celebrates inaugural Essay Prize

LONDON, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has hosted a reception to celebrate the inaugural Hakluyt Essay Prize.

Held in the Reading Room of The London Library, the event brought together over 100 guests from the worlds of literature and science, the performing arts and academia, politics, philosophy and business.

The Hakluyt Essay Prize, delivered in partnership with The London Library and The Times Literary Supplement, invited entrants aged 30 and under to submit essays exploring the value of human insights and judgement in an increasingly complex global landscape shaped by an abundance of data and machine-generated analysis. Nearly 300 essays were submitted by writers from 55 countries.

The winning submission, Inexactitude in science: maps, territory, and AI, was written by Hamish Kennedy.

Thomas Ellis, Hakluyt's managing partner, commented: "The written word has always mattered to me, from studying English Literature at university to my work at Hakluyt today. I am therefore delighted that we have established the Essay Prize, to celebrate the intellectual curiosity and independence of mind that good writing demands, alongside the ability to analyse information and construct a clear and compelling argument. At Hakluyt, we know the value of these attributes: high-quality advice depends on reliable information, sound judgement and clear communication. These were all in abundance in the submissions for the 2026 award."

Hamish Kennedy said: "I am thrilled to have won the Hakluyt Essay Prize. Writing my essay gave me a unique opportunity to explore one of its central ideas: that human insights and data need not be seen as opposing forces, but as elements that can overlap and complement one another."

The winner received a prize of £5,000, a year's membership of The London Library, and subscriptions to The Times Literary Supplement, The Economist and Monocle.

An anthology of the finalists' essays has been printed in a bound collection, which will be kept in the Bodleian Libraries at the University of Oxford.

You can see more information on the Essay Prize here: https://hakluytandco.com/essay-prize/.

Notes to editors:



Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit: https://hakluytandco.com/.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hakluyt-celebrates-inaugural-essay-prize-302950532.html