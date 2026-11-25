KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Ambest Group Berhad ("Ambest" or the "Company"), an engineering supporting services provider specialising in precision machining and sheet metal fabrication, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q3 FY2026"), with revenue and profit reaching record-high levels in the Group's history on the back of stronger customer orders.

For Q3 FY2026, Ambest posted record revenue of RM33.45 million, up 37.8% from RM24.28 million in Q2 FY2026, while profit before tax ("PBT") rose 63.9% QoQ to RM6.85 million from RM4.18 million. Profit after tax ("PAT") increased 64.1% to RM5.64 million from RM3.44 million in the preceding quarter. The higher revenue was primarily attributable to stronger customer orders, which drove higher sales during the quarter.

Gross profit increased 38.4% QoQ to RM8.84 million, broadly in line with revenue growth, with gross profit margin at approximately 26.4%. Precision machining remained the Company's core revenue contributor, generating RM27.53 million or approximately 82.3% of Q3 FY2026 revenue, while sheet metal fabrication contributed RM5.92 million or approximately 17.7%. Earnings per share for the quarter stood at 1.14 sen.

For the nine months ended 30 September 2026 ("9M FY2026"), Ambest recorded cumulative revenue of RM78.10 million, gross profit of RM22.16 million, PBT of RM12.24 million and PAT of RM9.46 million. After adding back the one-off listing expenses of approximately RM3.56 million recognised in Q1 FY2026, Ambest's adjusted PBT and adjusted PAT for 9M FY2026 stood at RM15.80 million and RM13.02 million respectively.

Mr. Tan Beng Beng, Managing Director of Ambest Group Berhad commented, "Q3 FY2026 is a record quarter for Ambest, with revenue and profit reaching the highest levels in our history. This milestone, achieved within our first year as a listed company, was driven by stronger customer orders and improvements across revenue, gross profit and earnings. To keep pace with the growth in orders, we have redirected part of our IPO proceeds towards the deposit for twelve new 4-axis CNC machining centres, rather than waiting on the longer delivery lead time of a single 5-axis unit. This allows us to bring additional capacity on stream sooner and respond more effectively to our customers' requirements as our order book grows."

As at 30 September 2026, Ambest had fully utilised its RM27.50 million gross IPO proceeds, including RM12.00 million for repayment of borrowings, RM6.80 million for general working capital and RM3.90 million for the purchase of new machinery. Of the machinery allocation, RM1.25 million was used to procure a 4-axis CNC machining centre, while approximately RM2.65 million, comprising the RM2.20 million originally earmarked for a 5-axis CNC machining centre and the RM0.45 million unutilised balance, was reallocated towards the 20% deposit for the twelve new 4-axis CNC machining centres.

The Company's balance sheet continued to strengthen, with total equity of RM71.54 million as at 30 September 2026, compared with RM35.98 million as at 31 December 2025, while net assets per share rose to RM0.14 from RM0.09. Cash and bank balances stood at RM7.26 million, up from RM2.09 million, and total bank borrowings stood at RM24.82 million, down from approximately RM35.86 million at the end of FY2025.

Looking ahead, Ambest expects demand from its customers to remain resilient, underpinned by the ongoing expansion of, and increasing investment activities within, the semiconductor industry, as well as the continued growth of semiconductor-related applications and the broader development of the semiconductor supply chain.

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About Ambest Group Berhad

Ambest Group Berhad ("Ambest" or the "Company") is listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad under the stock name AMBEST and stock code 0391. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ambest Technology Sdn Bhd, the Company is principally involved in the manufacturing of high-precision machining parts and components, with capabilities spanning CNC milling, CNC turning, sheet metal fabrication and sub-assembly services. Based in Penang, Ambest serves customers in precision-driven industries, particularly the semiconductor industry, and is supported by advanced manufacturing facilities, skilled engineering talent and quality management certifications including ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 14001:2015.

For more information, visit https://ambestgroup.com.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Ambest Group Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Qian Yu Chow

Email: s.chow@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Ambest Group Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/ambest-delivers-record-quarter-in-q3-fy2026-as-pat-rises-64.1-qoq-to-r-1257209