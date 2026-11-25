The Best Skin Removal After Weight Loss in Florida Is Done by Dr. Winnie Lee

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Significant weight loss can transform a person's health, but it often leaves behind loose, excess skin that cannot be corrected through diet or exercise alone. Removing this skin requires surgical expertise, careful planning and an understanding of body proportions. These qualities distinguish Dr. Winnie W. Lee of Sarasota Surgical Arts as one of the best choices for skin removal after weight loss in Florida . Her background in general and cardiothoracic surgery, combined with specialized cosmetic surgery training, gives her a distinctive foundation for helping patients achieve smoother contours and more balanced body proportions.

Why Skin Removal After Weight Loss Demands a Specialist

Post-weight-loss body contouring ranks among the most technically demanding work in cosmetic surgery. Excess skin rarely affects one area alone. It gathers on the abdomen, upper arms, inner thighs, breasts, and back, often simultaneously. The surgeon must remove large volumes of tissue, redrape what remains, preserve blood supply, and place incisions where clothing conceals them, all during operations that run longer and carry more medical complexity than a standard cosmetic procedure.

That combination of long operating times, extensive tissue handling, and medically complex patients is precisely where Dr. Lee's background sets her apart.

About Dr. Winnie W. Lee

Dr. Lee holds board certifications in General Surgery and Cardiothoracic Surgery and is board-eligible in Cosmetic Surgery. Before entering aesthetic medicine, she built a career in thoracic surgery and became one of the youngest Chiefs of Thoracic Surgery in the country.

She graduated from Cornell University as a Howard Hughes Scholar and earned her medical degree at West Virginia University School of Medicine. She completed her general surgery residency at Tufts-New England Medical Center, followed by a cardiothoracic surgery residency at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. That program included a summer at Great Ormond Street Hospital for Sick Children in London, where she trained in congenital heart surgery.

She then completed a fellowship in cosmetic surgery under Dr. Alberico J. Sessa, a multi-board-certified surgeon and examiner for the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery, at Sarasota Surgical Arts.

Dr. Lee received the Top Doctor Award in 2025, adding to earlier Top Doctor honors from her thoracic surgery career.

What Sets Dr. Lee Apart

Three factors distinguish Dr. Lee from other surgeons offering skin removal in Florida.

Cardiothoracic surgical discipline: Few cosmetic surgeons have spent years operating on the heart and lungs. Thoracic surgery demands meticulous tissue handling, precise control of blood supply, and the stamina to manage long cases under anesthesia. Those are the same skills that determine outcomes in a four-hour abdominoplasty or a combined body lift. Dr. Lee brings that discipline to every post-weight-loss procedure.

Fellowship training with a board examiner: Dr. Lee refined her cosmetic technique directly under Dr. Sessa, who has performed more than 25,000 surgeries and evaluates other surgeons seeking certification from the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. Her training met the standard used to judge the field itself.

A proven aesthetic practice: Before relocating to Florida, Dr. Lee owned and operated fringe iQ in Los Angeles, a medical surgical spa featured on Destination LA as one of the best in the city. She moved that practice to Sarasota and joined Sarasota Surgical Arts, bringing an established record in aesthetic care to the Gulf Coast.

Procedures Available for Post-Weight-Loss Patients

Sarasota Surgical Arts offers the full range of operations commonly needed after major weight loss:

Tummy tuck (abdominoplasty) to remove abdominal skin and tighten the core

Arm lift (brachioplasty) for loose upper-arm tissue

Thigh lift for sagging inner and outer thighs

Breast augmentation, breast lift, reduction, and implant exchange

Liposuction and body contouring to refine residual fat deposits

Facelift, neck lift, eyelid surgery (blepharoplasty), and brow lift for facial laxity that often accompanies weight loss

Where health permits, Dr. Lee combines procedures in a single surgical session, reducing the number of anesthesia events and recovery periods. Every surgical plan is individualized, and costs are quoted only after a thorough consultation, which the practice provides at no charge.

A Facility Built for Complex Body Contouring

Dr. Lee operates in a facility with two surgical suites accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine. The surgical team includes anesthesiologists, certified nurses, and aestheticians who manage each patient from the first consultation through recovery.

Accreditation carries particular weight in post-bariatric surgery. Extended procedures require hospital-grade monitoring, strict infection control, and anesthesia staff trained for long cases. The facility meets those standards.

Recovery and Patient Guidance

Skin removal surgery is major surgery, and recovery follows accordingly. Patients are advised to avoid strenuous activity and heavy lifting for several weeks and to return to exercise gradually. Dr. Lee's team schedules follow-up visits to monitor healing and adjust activity restrictions as each patient progresses.

Candidates are generally expected to maintain a stable weight for several months before surgery. Timing is set at consultation based on overall health, nutritional status and goals.

Patients Travel From Across Florida and Beyond

Sarasota Surgical Arts treats patients from Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Miami, as well as those traveling from other states and countries. Out-of-town patients can complete much of the planning process remotely before arriving for surgery.

What Patients Say

Dr. Lee's patients consistently cite three things in their reviews: her surgical precision, the time she spends explaining each step and the natural look of the results. Sarasota Surgical Arts holds a 4.7 -star rating on Google.

One of her patients says, I had such an incredibly positive experience with Sarasota Surgical Arts, and especially with Dr. Winnie Lee. From the moment I met her, I was genuinely impressed by how intentional, honest, and caring she was throughout the entire consultation process.

Another patient said, Rating is specifically for Dr. Winnie Lee. Sr. Lee takes the time to listen and is unrushed during the appointments. She is empathetic and highly knowledgeable we excellent skills

About Sarasota Surgical Arts

Sarasota Surgical Arts is a cosmetic surgery practice in Sarasota, Florida, founded by Dr. Alberico J. Sessa. The practice specializes in facial cosmetic surgery, breast surgery, mommy makeovers and body contouring, including skin removal after massive weight loss. It operates two surgical suites accredited by the Florida Board of Medicine and is home to Dr. Winnie W. Lee, a board-certified general and cardiothoracic surgeon who is board eligible in cosmetic surgery. More information is available at Sarasota Surgical Arts.

Media Contact

Sarasota Surgical Arts

Phone: (941) 923-1736

Website: www.sarasotasurgicalarts.com

SOURCE: Sarasota Surgical Arts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/who-does-the-best-skin-removal-after-weight-loss-in-florida-1257072