TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / Skyline Investments Inc. (the "Company" or "Skyline") (TASE:SKLN), a Canadian company that specializes in hotel real estate investments in the United States and Canada, published its results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

SUMMARY OF FINANCIAL RESULTS

C$000's For the Three Months

Ended September, For the Nine Months

Ended September, 2026 2025 2026 2025 NOI1 from Hotels & Resorts 6,206 5,622 12,130 6,652 Same Asset Revenue 22,848 21,723 58,892 50,852 Same Asset NOI [1] 5,954 5,641 11,045 6,463 Adjusted EBITDA [2] 4,957 4,245 8,517 2,742 Net Income (loss) (3,659) (29,582) (21,520) (60,333) FFO1 813 (78) (701) (3,793) Shareholders' Equity 106,634 115,563 106,634 115,563

[1] A supplementary financial measure. Refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section of this news release.

[2] A non-IFRS measure. For definitions, reconciliations and the basis of presentation of Skyline's non-IFRS measures, refer to the Non-IFRS Measures section in this news release.

Q3 2026 Highlights

Q3 2026 same asset revenue increased by 5% to $22.85 million compared to $21.72 million in Q3 2025, primarily reflecting higher food and beverage and other revenue at the US full-service hotels and negative revenue recorded in the Canadian segment in the comparative period. Total revenue from hotels and resorts was $24.55 million compared to $24.53 million in Q3 2025, as higher occupancy and food and beverage revenue at the Autograph were offset by lower room revenue, reflecting lower ADR at the Hyatt and fewer months of operations at the two Courtyard properties following their sale in August 2026.

Q3 2026 same asset NOI 1 increased to $5.95 million compared to $5.64 million in Q3 2025. The increase over prior year same asset NOI was primarily attributable to improved performance at the Autograph, partially offset by lower performance at the Hyatt.

Q3 2026 Adjusted EBITDA 2 was $4.96 million compared to $4.25 million in Q3 2025.

Q3 2026 Funds from Operations ("FFO") 1 was $0.81 million (or $0.05) per share, compared to a Q3 2025 FFO of negative $0.08 million (or $0.00) per share.

The book value per share of the shareholder equity is 9.46 NIS ($4.38) per share, compared to the closing price of its shares of 1.69 NIS at September 30, 2026, a discount of 82%.

On August 27, 2026 and August 31, 2026, the Company completed the sales of the Courtyard Ithaca and Courtyard Ft. Myers hotels for total consideration of US$6.975 million and US$9.025 million, respectively. Total proceeds to the Company, after transaction costs, repayment of the related loans and release of restricted cash, amounted to approximately US$3.93 million (CAD 5.58 million).

INCOME STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

All amounts in millions of Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

Total revenue for Q3 2026 was $24.55, compared to $24.53 in Q3 2025. Room revenue decreased, reflecting lower ADR at the Company's U.S. full-service hotels, and fewer months of operations at the Courtyard properties, which were sold in August 2026, partially offset by higher occupancy at the U.S full-service hotels.

was $24.55, compared to $24.53 in Q3 2025. Room revenue decreased, reflecting lower ADR at the Company's U.S. full-service hotels, and fewer months of operations at the Courtyard properties, which were sold in August 2026, partially offset by higher occupancy at the U.S full-service hotels. Same asset NOI for Q3 2026 was $5.95, compared to $5.64 in Q3 2025. Improved performance at the Autograph was partially offset by lower performance at the Hyatt.

was $5.95, compared to $5.64 in Q3 2025. Improved performance at the Autograph was partially offset by lower performance at the Hyatt. Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2026 was $4.96, compared to $4.25 in Q3 2025.

was $4.96, compared to $4.25 in Q3 2025. Net financial expense for Q3 2026 totalled $6.5, compared to $25.6 in Q3 2025. The decrease is primarily driven by a lower provision for credit losses on the Freed VTBs, as well as lower interest expense following the classification of shareholder loan to equity, the partial repayment of the Autograph loan and the repayment of the Courtyard loans upon the sale of the properties, partially offset by lower interest income on loans to purchasers.

totalled $6.5, compared to $25.6 in Q3 2025. The decrease is primarily driven by a lower provision for credit losses on the Freed VTBs, as well as lower interest expense following the classification of shareholder loan to equity, the partial repayment of the Autograph loan and the repayment of the Courtyard loans upon the sale of the properties, partially offset by lower interest income on loans to purchasers. FFO for Q3 2026 was $0.81 compared to ($0.08) in Q3 2025. There is an increase in FFO due to the increase in hospitality NOI.

was $0.81 compared to ($0.08) in Q3 2025. There is an increase in FFO due to the increase in hospitality NOI. Net income (loss) for Q3 2026 was ($3.7), compared to ($29.6) in Q3 2025. Excluding minority interests, the Company had net income (loss) of ($3.3) in Q3 2026, compared to net income (loss) of ($27.6) in Q3 2025.

was ($3.7), compared to ($29.6) in Q3 2025. Excluding minority interests, the Company had net income (loss) of ($3.3) in Q3 2026, compared to net income (loss) of ($27.6) in Q3 2025. Total comprehensive loss for Q3 2026 was ($0.9) compared to ($24.6) in Q3 2025.

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

Total assets as at September 30, 2026 were $304.7 compared to $325.6 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by the sale of the Courtyard Ft. Myers and Courtyard Ithaca hotels and the additional provision for credit losses on loans to purchasers, partially offset by the increase in the Autograph valuation and the effects of foreign exchange translation.

as at September 30, 2026 were $304.7 compared to $325.6 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by the sale of the Courtyard Ft. Myers and Courtyard Ithaca hotels and the additional provision for credit losses on loans to purchasers, partially offset by the increase in the Autograph valuation and the effects of foreign exchange translation. Cash and cash equivalents were $16.3as at September 30, 2026 compared to $13.7 as at December 31, 2025. The increase in cash is primarily attributable to the net proceeds from the sale of the Courtyard Ft. Myers and Courtyard Ithaca properties in August 2026, partially offset by payments of development costs.

were $16.3as at September 30, 2026 compared to $13.7 as at December 31, 2025. The increase in cash is primarily attributable to the net proceeds from the sale of the Courtyard Ft. Myers and Courtyard Ithaca properties in August 2026, partially offset by payments of development costs. Net debt as at September 30, 2026 totalled $113.4, a decrease of $17.6 (or 13%) compared to net debt of $131.0 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease is due to the repayment of the Courtyard loans upon the sale of the hotels, the monthly loan principal payments and the higher cash balance, partially offset by foreign exchange differences and deferred financing cost amortization.

as at September 30, 2026 totalled $113.4, a decrease of $17.6 (or 13%) compared to net debt of $131.0 as at December 31, 2025. The decrease is due to the repayment of the Courtyard loans upon the sale of the hotels, the monthly loan principal payments and the higher cash balance, partially offset by foreign exchange differences and deferred financing cost amortization. Total equity attributable to shareholders was $106.6 ($138.9 including non-controlling interest), representing 35% of total assets. Equity per share attributable to shareholders was 9.46 NIS ($4.38), compared to the closing share price on September 30, 2026 of 1.69 NIS ($0.78), a discount of 82%.

About Skyline

Skyline is a Canadian company that specializes in hospitality real estate investments in the United States and Canada. The Company currently owns 2 income-producing assets with 784 hotel rooms and 7,919 square meters of commercial space.

The Company is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (ticker:SKLN) and is a reporting issuer in Canada.

For more information:

Neha Kapelus

Chief Executive Officer

nehak@skylineinvestments.com

1 (647) 354-5159

Additional Information :

Non-IFRS Measures

The Company's consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, the following measures: NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA are not measures recognized under IFRS and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS, and should not be compared to or construed as alternatives to profit/loss, cash flow from operating activities or other measures of financial performance determined in accordance with IFRS. NOI, FFO, FFO per share and Adjusted EBITDA as computed by the Company, may differ from similar measures as reported by other companies in similar or different industries. However, these non-IFRS measures are recognized supplemental measures of performance for real estate issuers widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties, and the Company believes they provide useful supplemental information to both management and readers in measuring the financial performance of the Company. Skyline also uses certain supplementary financial measures as key performance indicators. Supplementary financial measures are financial measures that are intended to be disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position, or cash flow, that are not disclosed directly in the financial statements and are not non-IFRS measures. Same Asset NOI is a financial measure that is calculated using the same methodology as NOI, but only including NOI from properties owned for 2 full years prior to September 30, 2026.

Further details on non-IFRS measures and Supplementary Financial Measures are set out in the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for the period ended September 30, 2026 and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com or MAGNA at www.magna.isa.gov.il and are incorporated by reference in this news release.

The reconciliations for each non-IFRS measure included in this news release are outlined as follows:

NOI

Skyline defines NOI as property revenues less property operating expenses. Management believes that NOI is a useful key indicator of performance on an unlevered basis as it represents a measure over which Management of property operations has control. NOI is also a key input used by management in determining the value of the Properties. NOI is used by industry analysts, investors and Management to measure operating performance of Canadian companies. NOI represents revenue from cash generating properties less property operating expenses excluding depreciation as presented in the consolidated statements of income and comprehensive income prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Given the seasonality of its hospitality operations, NOI for a fiscal year (or trailing four quarters) is considered by Management as a more accurate measure of the Company's performance.

Skyline calculates NOI as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income, adjusted for:

i) Segmented results from Development Segment ii) Selling and Marketing expenses iii) Administrative and General expenses Alternatively, the same result is arrived at by adding segmented results (per note 13 in the consolidated financial statements) of the Company's hotels and resorts. The following table sets out a reconciliation of NOI from hotels and resorts to operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income:

NOI from hotels and resorts

C$000's For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income 4,957 4,245 8,517 2,742 Segmented results from Development Segment - 5 - 24 Administrative and General Expenses 1,249 1,372 3,613 3,886 NOI from hotels and resorts 6,206 5,622 12,130 6,652 Income from hotels and resorts 24,547 24,530 66,838 60,483 Operating expenses of hotels and resorts (18,341) (18,908) (54,708) (53,831) NOI from hotels and resorts 6,206 5,622 12,130 6,652

FFO

FFO is a non-IFRS financial measure of operating performance widely used by the real estate industry, particularly by those publicly traded entities that own and operate income-producing properties. FFO is not an alternative to net income determined in accordance with IFRS. Skyline calculates the financial measure in accordance with the guidelines of the Israel Security Authority. The use of FFO, combined with the data required under IFRS, has been included for the purpose of improving the understanding of the operating results of Skyline.

Management believes that FFO provides an operating performance measure that, when compared period-over- period, reflects the impact on operations of trends in occupancy, room rates, operating costs and realty taxes and interest costs, and provides a perspective of the Company's financial performance that is not immediately apparent from net income determined in accordance with IFRS. FFO excludes from net income items that do not arise from operating activities, such as fair value adjustments, purchase transaction costs, and deferred income taxes, if any. FFO, however, still includes non-cash revenues related to accounting for straight-line rent and makes no deduction for recurring capital expenditures necessary to sustain the Company's existing revenue stream. It should be emphasized that the method of calculation of this indicator by the Company may differ from the method of calculation applied by other companies. The following table sets out a reconciliation of FFO to net income:

Funds from Operations (FFO)

C$000's For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) (3,659) (29,582) (21,520) (60,333) Attributable to non-controlling interest (392) (1,948) (3,224) (6,750) Net income (loss) net of minority interests (3,267) (27,634) (18,296) (53,583) (Gain) loss from fair value adjustments (513) 1,102 1,100 3,349 Provision for credit losses 3,621 20,424 9,975 29,927 Depreciation and impairment 968 6,051 7,277 11,453 Deferred tax (44) (21) (805) 4,997 Derecognition of investment costs and other capital losses (gains) 48 - 48 64 FFO 813 (78) (701) (3,793)

Adjusted EBITDA

The Company's operations include income producing assets and revenue from the sale of developed real estate. As such, Management believes Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below) is a useful supplemental measure of its operating performance for investors and debt holders.

EBITDA is defined as Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. The Company calculates Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Income from hotels and resorts;

Sale of residential real estate;

Less:

Operating expenses from hotels and resorts;

Cost of sales of residential real estate;

Selling and marketing expenses;

Administration and general expenses

Adjusted EBITDA does not include fair value gains, gains on sale or other expenses, and is presented in the Company's consolidated statement of profit and loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 as operating income before depreciation, valuation adjustments and other income.

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations combines performance of income producing and development activities:

C$000's For the Three Months

Ended September 30, For the Nine Months

Ended September 30, 2026 2025 2026 2025 ADJUSTED EBITDA from operations 4,957 4,245 8,517 2,742

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements as well as other risks detailed in our public filings with the Canadian and Israeli Securities Administrators. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking or other statements herein whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE: Skyline Investments Inc.

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