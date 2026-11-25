Sinergia Animal's international campaign questions why the multinational, which says it has met its global cage-free egg target, extended the deadline for its Brazilian operation to 2030. The mobilization is backed by 769 employees and calls for a public implementation plan before the end of 2026.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / A campaign that began in Brazil, expanded to Argentina and has now reached McCain's global headquarters in Toronto is highlighting a contradiction in the sustainability policy of one of the world's largest frozen food companies.

International animal protection organization Sinergia Animal has launched a series of actions in the Canadian city to demand transparency regarding McCain's commitment to eliminate eggs from caged hens from its supply chain.

The campaign highlights the gap between the company's global commitment, which it reported as fulfilled in 2025, and the situation at Forno de Minas, a Brazilian company owned by the group, whose transition deadline was extended to 2030.

For Sinergia Animal, the issue goes beyond the delay: the company must publicly explain how it intends to achieve its goal, what results it will deliver along the way, and how progress can be verified.

From Brazil to global headquarters: pressure crosses borders

The Toronto mobilization marks a new stage in an international campaign that has already held in-person actions in São Paulo and brought its demands to Buenos Aires, where the organization sought to draw the attention of McCain's Latin American leadership.

Now, the campaign has reached the center of the company's global decision-making.

The actions in Canada include visual demonstrations, informational materials, activists, and an LED truck. Activities are taking place near McCain's headquarters and at Sankofa Square, one of Toronto's busy public spaces.

The choice of locations reinforces the campaign's message: a global corporate promise requires global accountability.

Sustainability should not depend on the country

McCain presents sustainability as central to its business strategy. Yet the discrepancy between the global commitment reported by the company and the timeline applied to Forno de Minas raises questions about the consistency of its corporate standards.

For Sinergia Animal, public sustainability commitments must be accompanied by measurable targets, transparent timelines, and accountability mechanisms, regardless of the market in which a company operates.

"A company cannot champion sustainability as a global value while treating the fulfillment of its commitments as a matter of regional convenience. If the standard is global, accountability must be global too. Brazil cannot be left five years behind without the company presenting a clear, public, and verifiable plan to close that gap," says Cristina Diniz, Managing Director of Sinergia Animal.

769 employees support the demand

The mobilization also has a significant element of internal pressure: 769 McCain employees signed an online statement supporting calls for progress on the cage-free egg commitment.

Their support underscores that this issue is not limited to the relationship between the company and civil society organizations. It also concerns expectations that the company's stated values will align with its business decisions.

For Sinergia Animal, this position highlights the importance of corporate commitments that employees, consumers, investors, and other stakeholders can monitor and assess.

"We are demanding a plan to fulfill a promise that should have been delivered by 2025. Without interim targets and transparency, a new deadline simply means more years of waiting," Cristina adds.

A global promise faces a credibility test

Sinergia Animal believes the McCain case raises a broader question for the business sector: what is a global sustainability commitment worth when implementation is inconsistent and exceptions are not accompanied by sufficient transparency?

The organization argues that corporate responsibility should be measured not only by the announcement of commitments, but also by companies' ability to demonstrate tangible results, explain delays, and publicly take responsibility for implementation.

With the campaign arriving in Toronto, Sinergia Animal expects a concrete answer from McCain's global leadership: when will Forno de Minas have a public, measurable, and verifiable plan to complete its transition?

About Sinergia Animal

Sinergia Animal is an international animal protection organization working to reduce the suffering of animals exploited by the food industry by promoting changes in corporate policies, production systems, and consumption practices. Its work combines public campaigns, corporate engagement, and civil society mobilization to advance more responsible food systems.

Contact: Maíra Villamarin, +55 11 98841-5547 | mvillamarin@sinergianimal.org

SOURCE: Sinergia Animal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/one-global-promise-two-standards-mccain-faces-protests-at-toront-1257055