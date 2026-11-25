Positive Technologies positioned as a Leader in the SPARK Matrix: Web Application Firewall (WAF), Q4 2026 by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Web Application Firewall (WAF) vendors.

Positive Technologies, with its comprehensive web application security capabilities and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

PUNE, India, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group announced that it has named Positive Technologies as a Leader in the analysis of the global Web Application Firewall (WAF) market, Q4 2026.

The?QKS Group?SPARK Matrix includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading technology vendors in the form of its SPARK MatrixTM. The study offers strategic information for users to evaluate different provider capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

As per Sofia Ali, Associate Director and Principal Analyst, QKS Group, "Positive Technologies demonstrates strong capabilities in the Web Application Firewall (WAF) market through its PT Application Firewall, combining deep traffic inspection, behavioral analysis, and machine learning to detect and mitigate sophisticated web-based attacks. Its capabilities in application-layer DDoS protection, bot mitigation, virtual patching, and adaptive threat detection enable organizations to strengthen application security while minimizing false positives and maintaining application availability. With flexible deployment options, granular security policies, and integration with the broader Positive Technologies security ecosystem, PT AF offers enterprises a comprehensive approach to protecting business-critical web applications against evolving threats."

"Over the past few years, not only have the methods used to attack web applications evolved, but so have businesses' requirements for protecting them. Today, a WAF must be able to detect sophisticated threats, handle high volumes of traffic, and minimize the operational burden on security teams. These were the key challenges we focused on when developing PT Application Firewall PRO. The high rating from QKS Group allows us to benchmark our solution against those of other global vendors and demonstrates that Russian cybersecurity technologies can compete with solutions from the world's leading providers," said Anton Zhabolenko, CPO of AppSec and WAF at Positive Technologies.

Additional Resources:

For more information about Positive Technologies visit here

SPARK Matrix: Web Application Firewall (WAF), Q4 2026

About Positive Technologies

Positive Technologies is an industry leader in results-driven cybersecurity and a major global provider of information security solutions. Our mission is to safeguard businesses and entire industries against cyberattacks and non-tolerable damage. Positive Technologies is the first and only cybersecurity company in Russia on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: POSI), with 220,000 shareholders and counting. Follow us on X, LinkedIn, and in the News section at https://global.ptsecurity.com

Media Contact:

Tatyana Zhdanova

PR & Media Relations

Positive Technologies

Email: ezhdanova@ptsecurity.com

About QKS Group

QKS Group is a global analyst and advisory firm helping enterprises, technology vendors, and investors make trusted, data-driven decisions. Our portfolio spans the flagship SPARK Matrix evaluation framework, SPARK Plus analyst advisory platform, QKS Intelligence for market and competitive tracking, and QKS Community for CXO leaders and practitioners. All offerings are powered by a Human-Intelligence-driven framework and QKS's closed-loop research methodology - integrating expert-led insights, quantitative modeling, and continuous validation to deliver credible, outcome-focused intelligence.

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