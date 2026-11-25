HER2 NSCLC Market Set for Transformation at 5% CAGR by 2036 Due to the Emergence of TKIs, ADCs, and Novel Targeted Treatments | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight's latest research, the HER2 NSCLC market size was USD 2.5 billion across the 7MM in 2025, and it is expected to grow at a 5% CAGR by 2036.

The United States accounted for approximately 60% of the total 7MM HER2 NSCLC market in 2025. The estimated HER2 NSCLC patient population across these markets was approximately 141,000 incident cases, including patients with HER2 mutations, overexpression, and amplification.

The HER2 NSCLC market is characterized by evolving treatment approaches, increasing adoption of HER2-targeted therapies, and an expanding clinical pipeline. Key emerging HER2 NSCLC therapies include Pyrotinib (Jiangsu HengRui Medicine), Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Tucatinib (TUKYSA; Pfizer), PFL-721 (STX-721; Pierre Fabre Medicament), and others.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published HER2 NSCLC Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, HER2 NSCLC emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

HER2 NSCLC Market Summary

The HER2 NSCLC market size was USD 2.5 billion in the 7MM in 2025.

in the 7MM in 2025. The United States accounted for about 60% of the 7MM market in 2025, the largest share of any market covered.

of the 7MM market in 2025, the largest share of any market covered. According to DelveInsight's estimates, the total incident cases of NSCLC in the 7MM were approximately 524,000 in 2025.

in 2025. Leading HER2 NSCLC companies, such as Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Pierre Fabre Medicament, GSK (Nuvalent), Anbogen Therapeutics, Enliven Therapeutics, Iambic Therapeutics, and others, are developing new HER2 NSCLC treatment drugs that can be available in the HER2 NSCLC market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new HER2 NSCLC treatment drugs that can be available in the HER2 NSCLC market in the coming years. The promising HER2 NSCLC therapies in clinical trials include Pyrotinib, Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA), Tucatinib (TUKYSA), PFL-721 (STX-721), GSK6855547 (NVL-330), ABT-101, ELVN-002, IAM1363, and others.

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As per Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting at DelveInsight, the uptake of therapies in HER2-mutant NSCLC is expected to increase with the growing adoption of oral HER2-targeted TKIs such as zongertinib and sevabertinib, driven by their targeted activity, oral dosing, and CNS penetration. Zongertinib may see broader uptake due to its selectivity and first-line positioning, while sevabertinib may be used selectively based on its CNS activity and broader HER2/EGFR inhibition. Trastuzumab deruxtecan is expected to retain a role in later-line treatment, with emerging therapies potentially expanding treatment options further.

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the HER2 NSCLC Market

Increasing Prevalence of HER2 Mutations in NSCLC: The growing identification of HER2 (ERBB2) mutations in non-small cell lung cancer, particularly in lung adenocarcinoma, is expanding the addressable patient population. Increased molecular testing and improved diagnostic capabilities are enabling more patients to be identified for HER2-targeted treatment.

The growing identification of HER2 (ERBB2) mutations in non-small cell lung cancer, particularly in lung adenocarcinoma, is expanding the addressable patient population. Increased molecular testing and improved diagnostic capabilities are enabling more patients to be identified for HER2-targeted treatment. Advancements in HER2-Targeted Therapies: The development of innovative HER2-directed treatments, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), is transforming the treatment landscape. These therapies offer improved response rates and provide new treatment opportunities for patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC.

The development of innovative HER2-directed treatments, including antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), is transforming the treatment landscape. These therapies offer improved response rates and provide new treatment opportunities for patients with HER2-mutant NSCLC. Expansion of HER2-Targeted Therapies into Earlier Treatment Lines: The advancement of HER2-directed therapies into first-line and earlier treatment settings is expected to significantly drive market growth. Historically, treatment options were concentrated in later-line settings, but emerging clinical evidence and regulatory developments are facilitating broader utilization.

The advancement of HER2-directed therapies into first-line and earlier treatment settings is expected to significantly drive market growth. Historically, treatment options were concentrated in later-line settings, but emerging clinical evidence and regulatory developments are facilitating broader utilization. Increasing Regulatory Approvals and Clinical Pipeline Advancements: Regulatory approvals for HER2-directed therapies, alongside ongoing clinical development of next-generation agents such as Pyrotinib (Jiangsu HengRui Medicine), Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Tucatinib (TUKYSA; Pfizer), PFL-721 (STX-721; Pierre Fabre Medicament), and others, are strengthening the market's growth outlook.

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HER2 NSCLC Market Analysis

Historically, first-line treatment for HER2-mutant NSCLC consisted primarily of platinum-based chemotherapy, with or without immunotherapy, despite the limited efficacy of immunotherapy in this population due to low PD-L1 expression and reduced tumor immunogenicity.

However, the introduction of HER2-directed TKIs into the first-line treatment setting in 2026 represents a significant shift toward precision medicine and targeted therapeutic approaches.

Conventional and off-label treatment options, including platinum-based chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and non-HER2-targeted therapies, continue to contribute substantially to treatment utilization, particularly in earlier lines. Their continued use reflects established clinical practices and their longstanding role as the standard of care prior to the introduction of HER2-directed therapies.

Oral tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) are increasingly transforming the therapeutic landscape.

The approval of zongertinib and sevabertinib following trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) is broadening treatment options and intensifying competition in previously treated HER2-mutant NSCLC.

following is broadening treatment options and intensifying competition in previously treated HER2-mutant NSCLC. The HER2-mutant NSCLC pipeline is anticipated to expand further, supported by ongoing development of HER2-targeted TKIs, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies.

Emerging candidates, including pyrotinib, zanidatamab (ZIIHERA), tucatinib (TUKYSA), PFL-721 (STX-721), GSK6855547 (NVL-330), and ABT-101, are expected to broaden targeted treatment opportunities, enhance disease control, and address therapeutic resistance.

HER2 NSCLC Competitive Landscape

Some of the HER2 NSCLC drugs under development include Pyrotinib (Jiangsu HengRui Medicine), Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA; Jazz Pharmaceuticals), Tucatinib (TUKYSA; Pfizer), PFL-721 (STX-721; Pierre Fabre Medicament), GSK6855547 [(NVL-330; GSK (Nuvalent)], ABT-101 (Anbogen Therapeutics), ELVN-002 (Enliven Therapeutics), IAM1363 (Iambic Therapeutics), and others.

Jiangsu HengRui Medicine's Pyrotinib is a novel, irreversible pan-ErbB tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI). It exerts its antitumor activity by covalently binding to the ATP-binding pocket within the intracellular kinase domain of HER receptors, thereby suppressing autophosphorylation of HER homodimers and heterodimers. This inhibition disrupts downstream Ras/Raf/MEK/MAPK and PI3K/Akt signaling pathways, ultimately limiting tumor cell proliferation and survival.

The company has completed a global Phase III clinical trial (NCT04447118) evaluating pyrotinib in patients with advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) harboring HER2 exon 20 mutations who experienced disease progression following platinum-based chemotherapy.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals' Zanidatamab is a bispecific monoclonal antibody targeting HER2 that simultaneously binds two distinct extracellular epitopes of the receptor. This dual binding mechanism facilitates HER2 internalization and downregulation while eliciting multiple immune-mediated antitumor mechanisms, including complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), and antibody-dependent cellular phagocytosis (ADCP). In NSCLC, zanidatamab is being investigated as monotherapy in the Phase II DiscovHER PAN-206 study involving previously treated patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors, including NSCLC. The study aims to evaluate its antitumor efficacy in patients whose disease has progressed following prior systemic treatment.

Iambic Therapeutics' IAM1363 is an investigational oral, brain-penetrant, irreversible type II HER2 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) developed by Iambic Therapeutics for HER2-driven solid tumors, including HER2-mutant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The drug is engineered to selectively inhibit wild-type and oncogenic HER2 variants while sparing EGFR, exhibiting over 5,000-fold selectivity against EGFR in preclinical studies. Preclinical findings have demonstrated favorable central nervous system (CNS) penetration, tumor enrichment, and promising antitumor activity across HER2-mutant and HER2-amplified malignancies, including NSCLC. IAM1363 is currently under investigation in a multicenter Phase I/Ib clinical trial.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the HER2 NSCLC market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the HER2 NSCLC market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

See the HER2 NSCLC clinical trial landscape by phase and company @ HER2 NSCLC Medications

Recent Developments in the HER2 NSCLC Market

In August 2026, AstraZeneca announced positive topline results from the Phase III DESTINY-Lung04 trial, with T-DXd demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful PFS benefit versus standard of care in the 1L treatment of HER2-mutant advanced NSCLC.

announced positive topline results from the Phase III DESTINY-Lung04 trial, with T-DXd demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful PFS benefit versus standard of care in the 1L treatment of HER2-mutant advanced NSCLC. In July 2026, GSK announced that it had entered an agreement to acquire Nuvalent, a Boston-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted oncology therapies, for USD 10.6 billion. With the acquisition, GSK gains NVL-330, a Phase I HER2 inhibitor for HER2-altered NSCLC, alongside two late-stage NSCLC assets targeting ROS1 and ALK. This also strengthens GSK's broader lung cancer portfolio and provides a platform for further expansion.

announced that it had entered an agreement to acquire Nuvalent, a Boston-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted oncology therapies, for USD 10.6 billion. With the acquisition, GSK gains NVL-330, a Phase I HER2 inhibitor for HER2-altered NSCLC, alongside two late-stage NSCLC assets targeting ROS1 and ALK. This also strengthens GSK's broader lung cancer portfolio and provides a platform for further expansion. In May 2026, the US FDA granted Priority Review to sevabertinib for first-line treatment of HER2 TKD mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC.

the US FDA granted Priority Review to sevabertinib for first-line treatment of HER2 TKD mutation-positive locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC. In April 2026, the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published results from the Phase Ib (Beamion LUNG-1) trial evaluating zongertinib in treatment-naïve patients with advanced NSCLC harboring HER2 TKD activating mutations.

the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) published results from the Phase Ib (Beamion LUNG-1) trial evaluating zongertinib in treatment-naïve patients with advanced NSCLC harboring HER2 TKD activating mutations. In March 2026, Boehringer Ingelheim filed for a label expansion of zongertinib in Japan to include first-line treatment of patients with HER2-mutated unresectable, advanced, or recurrent NSCLC.

filed for a label expansion of zongertinib in Japan to include first-line treatment of patients with HER2-mutated unresectable, advanced, or recurrent NSCLC. In March 2026, Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the Phase II DiscovHER PAN-206 study of zanidatamab in previously treated HER2-overexpressing solid tumors would be presented as a poster at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The presentation, abstract CT209, was scheduled for April 21, 2026, under the Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress session.

announced that the Phase II DiscovHER PAN-206 study of zanidatamab in previously treated HER2-overexpressing solid tumors would be presented as a poster at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. The presentation, abstract CT209, was scheduled for April 21, 2026, under the Phase II and Phase III Clinical Trials in Progress session. In February 2026, the US FDA granted accelerated approval to zongertinib for adults with unresectable or metastatic non-squamous NSCLC harboring HER2 TKD activating mutations.

HER2 NSCLC Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. HER2 NSCLC Market CAGR 5 % HER2 NSCLC Market Size in 2025 USD 2.5 Billion Key HER2 NSCLC Companies Jiangsu HengRui Medicine, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Pierre Fabre Medicament, GSK (Nuvalent), Anbogen Therapeutics, Enliven Therapeutics, Iambic Therapeutics, AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo, Boehringer Ingelheim, and others Key HER2 NSCLC Therapies Pyrotinib, Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA), Tucatinib (TUKYSA), PFL-721 (STX-721), GSK6855547 (NVL-330), ABT-101, ELVN-002, IAM1363, ENHERTU, HERNEXEOS, and others

What's the HER2 NSCLC Market Report Includes?

DelveInsight's HER2 NSCLC Market Report delivers executive-level intelligence on the evolving market landscape, integrating epidemiology (Total Incident Cases of NSCLC, Gender-specific Cases of NSCLC, Age-specific Cases of NSCLC, Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histology, Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage, Total Incident Cases of HER2 NSCLC, Patient Seeking Treatment for HER2 NSCLC), treatment practices, competitive dynamics, emerging therapies, and market forecasts across the major markets through 2036. Built on a rigorous methodology combining comprehensive secondary research, primary interviews with key opinion leaders and industry experts, and proprietary patient-based forecasting models, the report provides a reliable foundation for strategic planning. Designed for pharmaceutical and biotech executives, it enables informed decisions on portfolio strategy, business development, market entry, investment prioritization, and commercial planning.

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Table of Contents

1 HER2 NSCLC Market Key Insights 2 HER2 NSCLC Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 HER2 NSCLC Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Emerging Landscape Analysis (by Molecule Type, Phase, and Route of Administration [RoA]) for Treatment Therapies 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of HER2 NSCLC by Therapies in the 7MM in 2026 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of HER2 NSCLC by Therapies in the 7MM in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 HER2 NSCLC Symptoms 7.3 HER2 Biology 7.4 HER2 Alterations in NSCLC 7.5 Diagnosis 8 Treatment of HER2 NSCLC 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in the 7MM 9.4 Total Incident Cases of HER2 NSCLC (Mutant, Overexpression, Amplification) in the 7MM 9.5 The United States 9.5.1 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC in the United States 9.5.2 Gender-specific Cases of NSCLC in the United States 9.5.3 Age-specific Cases of NSCLC in the United States 9.5.4 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Histology in the United States 9.5.5 Total Incident Cases of NSCLC by Stage in the United States 9.5.6 Total Incident Cases of HER2 NSCLC (Mutant, Overexpression, Amplification) in the United States 9.5.7 Patient Seeking Treatment (Adjuvant, 1L, 2L, 3L+) for HER2 NSCLC in the United States 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Patient Journey of HER2 NSCLC 11 Marketed Drugs 11.1 Competitive Landscape of Marketed Drugs 11.2 Trastuzumab deruxtecan (ENHERTU): Daiichi Sankyo/AstraZeneca 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.6 Analyst's views 11.3 Zongertinib (HERNEXEOS): Boehringer Ingelheim Note: List to be continued in the report 12 Emerging Drugs 12.1 Competitive Landscape of Emerging Drugs 12.2 Pyrotinib: Jiangsu HengRui Medicine 12.2.1 Product Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trial Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst's Views 12.3 Zanidatamab (ZIIHERA): Jazz Pharmaceuticals 12.4 Tucatinib (TUKYSA): Pfizer 12.5 PFL-721 (STX-721): Pierre Fabre Medicament 12.6 GSK6855547 (NVL-330): GSK (Nuvalent) 12.7 ABT-101: Anbogen Therapeutics Note: List to be continued in the report 13 HER2 NSCLC Market: The 7MM Analysis 13.1 Key Findings 13.2 HER2 NSCLC Market Outlook 13.3 Conjoint Analysis 13.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 13.5 Total Market Size of HER2 NSCLC in the 7MM 13.6 Market Size of HER2 NSCLC by Therapies in the 7MM 13.7 The United States HER2 NSCLC Market 13.7.1 Total Market Size of HER2 NSCLC in the United States 13.7.2 Market Size of HER2 NSCLC by Therapies in the United States 13.8 EU4 and the UK HER2 NSCLC Market 13.9 Japan HER2 NSCLC Market 14 Unmet Needs of HER2 NSCLC 15 SWOT Analysis of HER2 NSCLC 16 KOL Views of HER2 NSCLC 17 Market Access and Reimbursement 17.1 The United States 17.2 In EU4 and the UK 17.4 Japan 17.5 Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025 17.6 Market Access and Reimbursement of HER2 NSCLC Therapies 18 Bibliography 19 HER2 NSCLC Market Report Methodology

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