Globant announces Converge 2026: an edition about reinvention in the AI-Native Era, with Glob.AI at the center

Globant's flagship virtual event, on December 10, will show how leaders from FIFA, Oracle, Anthropic, Vercel, PlayStation, LALIGA, Autodesk, FOX, IGT, Iberia Tech and Google Fiber are already building the AI-Native Era

Globantwill also do a deep dive on Glob.AI, Globant's AI-Native Services Platform, and its outcome- and consumption-based model. Attendees can register for free at converge.globant.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a global company focused on driving enterprise reinvention through AI, today announced Globant Converge 2026, its flagship virtual event, which will take place on December 10. Under the theme "Reinventing Companies for the AI-Native Era," Converge will bring together business and technology leaders from around the world who are transforming their companies and rethinking the way they build, deliver, and operate as AI becomes a foundational part of the enterprise.

During the event, Globant will present Glob.AI, Globant's AI-Native Services Platform. Glob.AI combines human-supervised AI Pods with enterprise-grade governance to help organizations move beyond experimentation and deliver measurable business outcomes, under an outcome- and consumption-based model.

"AI is changing how companies operate, compete, and grow, so reinventing a company for the AI-Native Era means rethinking every model, process and way of working. That is why we created Glob.AI: to give companies the speed and scale of AI, with the human oversight and enterprise-grade governance they need to trust it in production. Converge brings together the leaders already navigating this shift to show how the AI-Native Era is taking shape today," said Martín Migoya, Co-Founder and CEO of Globant.

The agenda: building and operating in the AI-Native Era

Throughout the event, conversations will explore the foundations of AI-Native Services, from the infrastructure and architecture needed to operate AI at scale to how Glob.AI helps enterprises turn AI investments into production-ready outcomes.

This year, the event will feature conversations with Safra Catz (Oracle); Phil Samenuk (Anthropic); Guillermo Rauch (Vercel); Romy Gai (FIFA); Javier Tebas (LALIGA); Luis Villegas (PlayStation); Alon Kama (Autodesk); John Fiedler (FOX); Tara Bustamante (IGT); Daniel Polanco (Iberia Tech); Néstor Cano (Brightstar Capital AI); and Julio Alonso (Google Fiber), alongside top executives and technology leaders from Globant.

"AI is fundamentally changing the way businesses compete. We're moving toward a world where human expertise and AI agents work together to execute complex work, where intelligence translates into measurable outcomes, and where organizations can scale capabilities in ways that were previously impossible. With Glob.AI, our AI-Native Services Platform, we are turning this shift into a new model for delivering enterprise services, built around outcomes rather than traditional capacity structures. Converge is where we come together with other AI leaders to bring this vision into focus and show what the future of AI-Native Services looks like in practice," said Sarab Narang, CEO of Glob.AI.

Globant Converge 2026 will take place virtually on December 10. Join the conversation and hear directly from the leaders transforming their businesses for the AI-Native Era. Register for free at converge.globant.com.

About Globant

Globant (NYSE: GLOB) is a global AI-native services company that helps organizations reinvent themselves and drive measurable business results by combining technology, creativity and innovation with AI at its core. Through Glob.AI, its AI-native technology services model and its signature AI Pods, agentic service units supervised by experts, the company delivers enterprise-grade technology services tied directly to core business metrics.

Present across 30+ countries, Globant operates a network of industry-specific AI Studios and partners with global brands including FIFA, Google, Riot Games, the LA Clippers and Santander. Recognized by IDC MarketScape as a Worldwide Leader in Experience Design Services (2025) and a Leader in AI Services (2023), Globant's work is featured as business case studies at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. The company collaborates with leading technology platforms including Anthropic, NVIDIA, AWS and Unity.

Contact: pr@globant.com

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