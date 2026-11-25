KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / PSP Energy Berhad ("PSP Energy" or the "Group"), an established provider of commercial fuel, bunkering and lubricants solutions in Malaysia, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 30 September 2026 ("Q1 FY2027"), recording revenue of RM344.7 million, an increase of 61.4% year-on-year ("YoY"), and profit after tax ("PAT") of RM7.9 million, representing an increase of 95.3% YoY.

PSP Energy Berhad

For Q1 FY2027, the Group's revenue increased by RM131.1 million to RM344.7 million, compared with RM213.6 million in the corresponding quarter of the preceding financial year. The growth was mainly driven by stronger performance from the Trading of Fuel Products and Distribution of Fuel Products segments, which collectively contributed RM130.5 million of the increase.

In line with the stronger revenue performance, the Group's gross profit increased by 88.1% YoY to RM17.9 million from RM9.5 million previously. Gross profit margin improved by 0.7 percentage points to 5.2% from 4.5%, reflecting stronger overall gross profitability during the quarter.

The Group recorded profit before tax ("PBT") of RM9.8 million, representing an increase of RM4.2 million or 76.0% YoY from RM5.6 million in the corresponding quarter. Correspondingly, PAT rose by RM3.9 million or 95.3% YoY to RM7.9 million from RM4.1 million previously, while PAT margin improved to 2.3% from 1.9%.

On a quarter-on-quarter ("QoQ") basis, the Group's revenue grew by RM28.4 million or 9.0% from RM316.2 million in Q4 FY2026. The increase was mainly driven by the Trading of Fuel Products segment, which recorded revenue growth of RM51.2 million or 48.7% to RM156.2 million. This was partially offset by a lower contribution from the Distribution of Fuel Products segment.

Mr. Ong Chee Seng, Group Managing Director of PSP Energy Berhad, said, "Our focus in FY2027 is to translate the investments made in our operational infrastructure into sustainable business growth and long-term value creation. With greater bunkering and storage capacity, an expanded transportation fleet and a broader lubricants distribution network, we are better positioned to serve our customers and capture emerging market opportunities. We remain committed to optimising our operational capabilities, improving efficiency and maintaining prudent financial and working capital management to deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders."

In September 2026, the Group commissioned Ryokyo Maru, its new bunker vessel with a gross capacity of 2.5 megalitres. The commissioning increased the Group's fleet to four bunker vessels with an aggregate gross capacity of 4.9 megalitres, strengthening its capacity to serve customers within the marine bunkering segment.

The Group also expects to benefit from a full financial year of operations from its bunkering and storage facilities at Tanjung Bruas Port, Melaka. The facility, which commenced operations in April 2026, expanded the Group's fixed storage capacity fivefold, from 1.5 megalitres to 7.5 megalitres. This is complemented by the Group's transportation fleet of 40 road tankers, further strengthening its fuel distribution capabilities.

Further strengthening its lubricants business, the Group established an office and warehouse in Kuantan, Pahang. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, PSP Lubricants (M) Sdn. Bhd., was also appointed as an authorised distributor of Sinopec lubricant products for Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu and Pahang. The appointment broadens the Group's product portfolio and strengthens its market presence across the northern and East Coast regions of Peninsular Malaysia.

Moving forward, the Group remains cautiously optimistic about its prospects, supported by its expanded operational capabilities and ongoing demand for petroleum products across the transportation, logistics, manufacturing and construction sectors. The Group's expanded bunkering, storage and distribution capacities, together with its broader lubricants distribution network, are expected to provide a stronger foundation for future growth.

The Group will continue to focus on operational efficiency, prudent capital allocation and disciplined working capital management while navigating fluctuations in global fuel prices and prevailing market conditions.

###

About PSP Group

Established in 2010, PSP Group is a Malaysia-based downstream energy solutions provider involved in the trading and distribution of fuel products, marine bunkering services, and lubricants distribution. PSP Group has expanded its operational footprint and strengthened its capabilities across both land-based and marine fuel supply, building a growing presence in the downstream oil and gas value chain. Backed by its integrated offerings, industry experience, and commitment to operational reliability, PSP Group continues to reinforce its position as a trusted partner to customers across commercial, industrial and marine sectors in Malaysia.

For more information, visit https://www.psp-group.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of PSP Energy Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: PSP Energy Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/psp-energy-delivers-strong-q1-fy2027-performance-with-revenue-growth-of-61.4-and-1257213