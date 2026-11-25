The Canadian skincare and haircare company serves 30,000 customers and focuses on simpler daily routines for adults over 50

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2026) - Basic Maintenance Lab Inc has announced sales of 100,000 systems, with a customer base of 30,000 across Canada and the United States.

The company's core facial routine consists of two products: a gentle cleanser and a moisturizer formulated to support the skin's barrier. Basic Maintenance sells the routine as a facial system for adults over 50 alongside hair and body care products.

Basic Maintenance said women over 50 are often sold more products than they need, and the company built its facial, hair and body care systems around a smaller number of deliberately chosen steps rather than adding further layers.

Andrew Lucas, Co-founder of Basic Maintenance, said, "Our approach is daily consistency over complexity, with a core facial routine built around a cleanser and a moisturizer."

Basic Maintenance's facial systems include the Picture-Perfect Face System, which pairs The Face Wash with The Face Lotion, and the Picture-Perfect Face Super Boost system, which replaces The Face Lotion with The Super Cream. The Face Wash contains glycerin, chamomile extract and aloe vera leaf juice. Its formulation also contains argan oil and cleansing ingredients including sodium cocoyl isethionate, sodium methyl oleoyl taurate and decyl glucoside. The Face Lotion contains ceramides, sodium hyaluronate, squalane and urea, along with hydrolyzed collagen, allantoin and cholesterol. The Super Cream formulation contains glycerin, aloe vera leaf juice, squalane and shea butter, as well as dimethicone and lanolin. The product directions call for applying The Face Wash to wet skin, followed by The Face Lotion on damp skin after cleansing. The Picture-Perfect Face System has a shelf life of two years before opening and a period after opening of 12 to 18 months. With use once or twice daily, The Face Wash and The Face Lotion each last approximately four months.

About Basic Maintenance

Skin and haircare for men and woman 50+

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