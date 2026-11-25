Tangential Flow Filtration Market worth $3.49 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Tangential Flow Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 3.49 billion by 2031 from USD 2.01 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 656 market data tables and 58 figures spread through 495 pages and in-depth TOC on 'Tangential Flow Filtration Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.01 billion

USD 2.01 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.49 billion

USD 3.49 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 11.7%

Tangential Flow Filtration Market Trends & Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of ~40.5% of the market in 2025.

By product, membrane filter devices is projected to register the highest CAGR of 12.5% in the tangential flow filtration market during the forecast period.

By membrane material, the polyethersulfone (PES) membrane accounted for the largest share of ~47.3% of the tangential flow filtration market in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=72081607

The tangential flow filtration market is expected to grow steadily as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increase investments in biologics manufacturing, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell & gene therapies, and other advanced therapeutic modalities. Growing production of recombinant proteins, viral vectors, plasmid DNA, and mRNA-based therapeutics is increasing demand for tangential flow filtration products, including membrane cassettes, capsules, cartridges, and single-use and reusable filtration systems. Rising adoption of ultrafiltration and microfiltration technologies is improving protein concentration, buffer exchange, purification, and cell separation efficiency. Advances in membrane materials, filtration performance, chemical compatibility, low protein binding, and process scalability are further supporting biopharmaceutical applications. These factors are driving adoption across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes.

The market is increasingly shifting toward automated, single-use, and application-specific tangential flow filtration solutions that support complex biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Although conventional reusable TFF systems remain widely adopted, demand is rising for high-performance membrane materials, improved product recovery, reduced processing time, and enhanced contamination control. Suppliers are expanding their product portfolios and developing specialized filtration membranes for protein purification, vaccine and antibody processing, formulation, and buffer exchange. At the same time, manufacturers are addressing challenges such as membrane fouling, concentration polarization, product loss, extractables and leachables, and regulatory compliance through advanced membrane technologies and optimized filtration designs. The growing adoption of continuous bioprocessing and outsourced biopharmaceutical manufacturing further supports demand for scalable TFF systems that deliver consistent filtration performance, higher product yields, and greater operational efficiency.

By product, the membrane filter devices segment accounted for the largest share of the global tangential flow filtration market in 2025.

By product, the tangential flow filtration market is segmented into membrane filter devices, systems, and other products. Membrane filter devices accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025, driven by rising demand for membrane cassettes, capsules, and cartridges used in ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and downstream bioprocessing applications. Demand is further supported by their extensive use in protein concentration, buffer exchange, monoclonal antibody purification, vaccine manufacturing, and viral vector processing across pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes. The recurring replacement of membrane devices, growing adoption of single-use filtration technologies, and expanding biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities further support the segment's leading market position.

The ultrafiltration segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the tangential flow filtration market during the forecast period.

The tangential flow filtration market is segmented by technique into ultrafiltration, microfiltration, nanofiltration, and other techniques. During the forecast period, the ultrafiltration segment is projected to grow fastest, driven by rising demand for protein concentration, buffer exchange, and downstream purification in biopharmaceutical manufacturing. Ultrafiltration efficiently retains and concentrates monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and other biological molecules while removing low-molecular-weight impurities. Its growing adoption in biologics manufacturing, cell & gene therapy development, and continuous bioprocessing further supports market growth. Advances in high-performance membranes, single-use TFF systems, and automated filtration technologies are also driving adoption. Meanwhile, microfiltration remains an important technique for cell harvesting, clarification, and separation across pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing processes.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=72081607

North America accounted for the largest regional share of the global tangential flow filtration market in 2025.

The tangential flow filtration market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global market, driven by a well-established pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, robust biopharmaceutical R&D activity, extensive biologics manufacturing infrastructure, and widespread adoption of advanced filtration technologies. The region also benefits from the presence of major tangential flow filtration product providers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes. Growing demand for monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, vaccines, and cell & gene therapies, along with increasing adoption of single-use TFF systems, automated filtration technologies, and high-performance membranes for protein concentration, buffer exchange, and downstream purification, further supports the region's leading market position.

Key Players

Leading players in the Tangential Flow Filtration companies include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), ANDRITZ (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Antylia Scientific (US), FORMULATRIX, Inc. (US), and Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), among others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=72081607

Tangential Flow Filtration Market - Investment & Funding Scenario

Investment & Funding Context

The tangential flow filtration market is seeing increased strategic investment as leading manufacturers strengthen membrane production, expand TFF system capabilities, and enhance biopharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure. Recent developments underscore a growing focus on capacity expansion, geographic diversification, and supply chain resilience. In September 2025, Merck KGaA (Germany) opened a USD 175.9 million (EUR 150 million) filtration manufacturing facility in Cork, Ireland, supporting the production of tangential flow filtration and other bioprocessing filtration devices. Similarly, in June 2025, Cytiva (US) highlighted its USD 1.6 billion global investment program initiated in 2019, including planned filtration membrane capacity increases of 20% in Pensacola (US), 33% in Fajardo (Puerto Rico), and 81% in filtration device manufacturing in Ilfracombe (UK). In 2025, Sartorius AG (Germany) invested approximately USD 518.2 million (EUR 442 million) in research and production infrastructure, including expansion of membrane and filter manufacturing capacity in Göttingen. These investments strengthen filtration manufacturing capabilities, regional supply availability, and advanced bioprocessing technologies.

Revenue Shift Context

The tangential flow filtration market is gradually shifting from conventional reusable filtration systems to single-use TFF systems, high-performance membrane cassettes, capsules, cartridges, and automated filtration solutions. Traditional reusable systems remain an important revenue contributor, particularly in large-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing. However, customers increasingly seek advanced filtration technologies that support protein concentration, buffer exchange, and downstream purification of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, plasmid DNA, mRNA, and other advanced therapeutic modalities. Growing adoption of high-performance membrane materials, including PES and regenerated cellulose, is further strengthening demand for specialized TFF products across pharmaceutical and biotechnology applications.

Rising demand for single-use TFF technologies is boosting recurring revenue from membrane cassettes, capsules, and other filtration consumables. At the same time, expanding biologics and biosimilars manufacturing and the growing outsourcing of biopharmaceutical development and production to CROs and CDMOs are creating revenue opportunities for automated TFF systems and scalable filtration solutions. Over the forecast period, revenue growth is therefore expected to increasingly favor recurring membrane filter device sales, single-use filtration systems, advanced ultrafiltration technologies, and integrated filtration platforms that support continuous bioprocessing and commercial-scale manufacturing.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the tangential flow filtration market during 2025-2026 are increasingly focused on strengthening bioprocessing and manufacturing capabilities and expanding membrane filtration portfolios. Leading companies are prioritizing acquisitions that provide access to advanced filtration technologies, specialized bioprocessing products, and complementary downstream processing solutions. Recent transactions include Parker-Hannifin Corporation's (US) acquisition of Filtration Group Corporation (US). Additionally, Repligen Corporation (US) acquired BioLife Solutions (US), expanding its cell therapy processing portfolio. These developments reflect continued consolidation across the broader bioprocessing and filtration industry, portfolio diversification, and efforts to strengthen global manufacturing capabilities.

TANGENTIAL FLOW FILTRATION MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-OCTOBER 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description October 2026 Acquisition Repligen Corporation (US) BioLife Solutions (US) Repligen completed the acquisition of BioLife Solutions in a transaction valued at approximately USD 1.5 billion, expanding its cell therapy processing tools and biopreservation portfolio. August 2026 Acquisition Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US) Filtration Group Corporation (US) Parker-Hannifin completed the acquisition of Filtration Group, expanding its filtration technologies and presence across life sciences and industrial applications.

Company Revenue Share Details

The top 5 players collectively account for approximately 80-85% of the global tangential flow filtration market, indicating a consolidated landscape. The market comprises a mix of diversified life sciences companies and specialized TFF product manufacturers. Leading players include Danaher Corporation (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sartorius AG (Germany), Repligen Corporation (US), Parker-Hannifin Corporation (US), ANDRITZ (Austria), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), Donaldson Company, Inc. (US), Kovalus Separation Solutions (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Antylia Scientific (US), FORMULATRIX, Inc. (US), ABEC, Inc. (US), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Sterlitech Corporation (US), among others. Their portfolios span membrane cassettes, capsules, and cartridges, as well as single-use and reusable TFF systems and advanced membrane materials for ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and nanofiltration applications. The coexistence of large, diversified companies and specialized TFF manufacturers creates opportunities for continued competition and consolidation, particularly as companies expand their single-use filtration portfolios, automated processing technologies, high-performance membranes, and geographic reach.

Browse Adjacent Market: Biotechnology Market Research Reports &Consulting

See More Latest Biotechnology Reports:

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market by Product (Membrane filter, Depth filter, Virus filter, Air Filter, Assemblies, Systems (Single-use)), Technique (Ultrafiltration), Type (Sterile), Application (API, Protein), Scale, End User - Global Forecast to 2030

Laboratory Filtration Market by Filters (Membrane [Capsule, Syringe], Depth, Sheet, Disc), Media, Assemblies, Accessories), Material (PES, PVDF, Nylon, PTFE), Technique (Ultrafiltration, Microfiltration, Nanofiltration), End User - Global Forecast to 2031

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/tangential-flow-filtration-market.asp

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/core/PressReleases/tangential-flow-filtration.asp

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tangential-flow-filtration-market-worth-3-49-billion-by-2031---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-302950227.html