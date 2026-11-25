Poul Sejr Nielsen Service A/S and Poul Sejr Nielsen EL A/S are now part of InstallatørGruppen following approval from the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority.

Poul Sejr Nielsen Service A/S and Poul Sejr Nielsen EL A/S provide services and complete solutions within electrical and plumbing installations for private, public and commercial customers, including multi-year framework agreements. The other parts of Poul Sejr Nielsen Holding ApS are not included in the agreement.

We welcome Poul Sejr Nielsen Service A/S and Poul Sejr Nielsen EL A/S to the Group, and we look forward to working together.