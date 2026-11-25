Italy's second Electricity Storage Capacity Procurement Mechanism (MACSE) auction, for delivery in 2029, awarded all 16 GWh of capacity on offer across 16 battery energy storage system (BESS) projects, averaging 1 GWh each. The results are detailed in the auction report published by Italian grid operator Terna. The outcome points to strong participation from market operators and greater price competition than expected. Initial industry reactions have been marked by disbelief, and a full analysis is not yet available. The results appear to indicate a highly competitive market, with awards concentrated ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...