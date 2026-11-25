Positioned Furthest on the Completeness of Vision Axis for Three Years in a Row

Abnormal AI, the AI-native behavior security company, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Email Security and positioned furthest on the Completeness of Vision axis, both for the third consecutive year.

Gartner evaluated 19 vendors based on their Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. In the report, Gartner notes that "organizations should prioritize solutions that minimize operational overhead by offering unified quarantine management, automated user-reported phishing triage, and transparent, explainable threat verdicts rather than opaque "black-box" risk scores"1. At Abnormal, we believe security teams shouldn't have to choose between autonomous protection and visibility into how threats are detected and remediated.

To us, this placement shows what's possible when security understands behavior. The Abnormal Behavioral Security Platform understands human and non-human behavior and is designed to stop sophisticated threats that traditional security solutions can miss, with autonomous detection and remediation that reduce the need for teams to build and maintain rules.

"Our mission is to stop crime with AI, and email security remains central to that mission," said Evan Reiser, CEO and Founder of Abnormal AI. "As attackers use AI to make malicious messages look legitimate, understanding what normal communication patterns look like is more important than ever to detect the abnormal. We've spent years building that behavioral foundation, and we're continuing to invest in the next generation of email security while extending the same approach to protect identities, AI, and the broader enterprise."

Over the past year, Abnormal made significant advances in its email security platform. In 2026, Abnormal delivered greater visibility and control to customers by expanding Detection 360 and releasing Control Center, giving security teams greater insight into detection decisions and customer-defined control through Custom AI Models and Custom Rules. Abnormal also extended its protection beyond email with new Identity Threat Protection, AI Governance, and Infiltration Prevention capabilities.

Abnormal serves more than 5,000 organizations worldwide, including 30% of the Fortune 5002, and continues its global expansion. The company strengthened its public-sector readiness with FedRAMP Moderate and GovRAMP authorizations, alongside ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 42001 certifications.

Abnormal's momentum is also recognized by customers and the industry. CNBC named Abnormal to its Disruptor 50 for the third consecutive year in 2026. Abnormal was also named a Customers' Choice in the 2026 Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer for Email Security report for the third consecutive year, with a 4.8/5 overall rating and 98% of reviewers willing to recommend Abnormal by 182 verified users as of March 2026.

As attackers increasingly turn to AI, Abnormal will keep building toward its mission: stopping crime with AI.

1Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Email Security, Max Taggett, Deepak Mishra, Franz Hinner, 23 November, 2026

2As of July 31, 2026.

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Email Security, Peer Community Contributor, 30 June 2026

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Learn more about Abnormal's Behavioral Security Platform.

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About Abnormal AI:

Abnormal AI stops cybercrime with behavioral AI, protecting more than 5,000 organizations, including 30% of the Fortune 500. The Abnormal Behavioral Security Platform uses proprietary AI models to understand normal activity across enterprise identities and detect anomalous behavior associated with sophisticated cyber threats. Learn more at abnormal.ai.

Disclaimer:

Statements in this communication that express beliefs or expectations about future events or performance are forward-looking in nature and are based on current assumptions. Actual results may differ materially. Abnormal AI undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Hanah Johnson

media@abnormal.ai