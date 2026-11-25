International ?nancial services group recognized for its structured private capital solutions, direct lending capabilities, and international project ?nance experience.

PANAMA CITY, PANAMA / ACCESS Newswire / November 25, 2026 / AAY Investments Group, an international direct lender and provider of structured private capital solutions, is pleased to announce its recognition as "Top Venture Capital Fund Service 2026" by Financial Services Review, a ?nancial industry publication. Financial Services Review selected AAY Investments Group through its published evaluation and selection methodology.

The recognition highlights AAY Investments Group's distinctive approach to international project funding, combining direct lending, private equity participation, joint venture investments, and structured ?nancing solutions to support commercially viable projects across multiple industries and international markets.

Established in 1986, AAY Investments Group has developed extensive experience in international project ?nance, with reported funding activity exceeding USD 35 billion across six continents. Its ?nancing capabilities extend beyond conventional venture capital, encompassing commercial project ?nance, joint venture investments, bridge ?nancing, green funding, gap ?nance, and other structured private capital solutions.

A Different Approach to Project Financing

Unlike conventional ?nancial intermediaries that primarily introduce borrowers to external funding sources, AAY Investments Group operates as a direct lender and provider of structured private capital. Its approach focuses on assessing the commercial fundamentals of each opportunity and determining an appropriate capital structure based on the project's ?nancial requirements, development stage, risk pro?le, and long-term objectives.

One of the group's distinctive ?nancing approaches is its 100% Project Funding model, which combines private lending with private equity participation. Under this structure, ?nancing may comprise 60% private lending and 40% private equity participation, subject to project assessment, due diligence, and the applicable contractual arrangements.

Through this approach, AAY seeks to provide project owners and business sponsors with ?nancing structures that extend beyond the limitations of conventional debt or equity ?nancing.

Supporting Projects Across International Markets

AAY Investments Group's international project ?nance activities span a broad range of industries, including real estate development, agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, mining, technology, and infrastructure-related projects.

Its funding philosophy emphasizes comprehensive project assessment, ?nancial due diligence, regulatory compliance, risk evaluation, and appropriate legal structuring. The objective is to establish commercially viable ?nancing arrangements that can progress through the necessary review, documentation, and legal closing procedures.

The group's experience across diverse jurisdictions and industry sectors re?ects its continued commitment to supporting projects that require substantial capital investment and carefully structured ?nancing solutions.

Looking Ahead

The recognition by Financial Services Review represents an important milestone in AAY Investments Group's continued international development and reinforces its position within the global private capital and project ?nance sector.

As the demand for alternative ?nancing solutions continues to evolve, AAY Investments Group remains focused on expanding its international funding activities, developing strategic investment opportunities, and providing structured capital solutions for commercially viable projects worldwide.

For more information about AAY Investments Group and its ?nancing programs, visit:

Website: https://aayinvestmentsgroup.com

Of?cial Recognition: https://www.?nancialservicesreview.com/aay-investments-group-2026

About AAY Investments Group

Established in 1986, AAY Investments Group is an international direct lender and provider of structured private capital solutions, specializing in commercial project ?nance, joint venture investments, private lending, green funding, bridge ?nancing, and alternative ?nancing structures.

With international experience spanning six continents and a broad range of industry sectors, AAY Investments Group works with project owners, business sponsors, and investment partners to develop ?nancing structures aligned with the commercial objectives and requirements of their projects.

Media Contact

Organization: AAY Investments Group

Contact Person Name: Stefanie De Roux

Website: https://aayinvestmentsgroup.com

Email: media@aayinvestmentsgroup.com

Country: Panama

SOURCE: AAY Investments Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/aay-investments-group-named-top-venture-capital-fund-service-2026-by-f-1256626